Nigeria: Home Hero Quadri Aruna Headlines Star-Studded Wtt Contender Lagos 2025

The Nigerian table tennis icon, making his highly anticipated return after missing the 2024 edition due to club commitments, leads a world-class field in a tournament that continues to grow in prestige

All eyes will be on Quadri Aruna when the 2025 WTT Contender Lagos serves off from 22 to 26 July in Nigeria's vibrant commercial capital.

The Nigerian table tennis icon, making his highly anticipated return after missing the 2024 edition due to club commitments, leads a world-class field in a tournament that continues to grow in prestige.

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting events on the WTT Contender Series calendar, this year's edition boasts an impressive lineup of global talent, but for local fans, it's Aruna's comeback on home soil that steals the spotlight.

Aruna's return: A moment of national pride

Aruna, Africa's top-ranked table tennis player and one of the most electrifying competitors in the world, returns to Lagos looking to thrill the home crowd and challenge for the men's singles title. The 2014 ITTF World Cup quarterfinalist and former world No. 10 remains a symbol of Nigerian excellence in global table tennis.

His explosive playing style, marked by fierce forehands and relentless tenacity, has earned him a devoted following at home and abroad. With the crowd behind him at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Aruna's presence is expected to elevate both the energy in the arena and the level of competition on the table.

Photo: Anders Lind

Tough field, big stage

The men's draw won't be easy. Danish star Anders Lind, a fan favourite in Lagos, returns in search of his first title here. Lind, known for his dynamic footwork and precision, will relish another shot at glory in front of an appreciative Nigerian audience.

Other notable contenders include Croatian powerhouse Tomislav Pucar, Japanese prodigy Yuta Tanaka, and Wassim Essid, Tunisia's top junior and a rising force on the African scene.

International stars in the Women's field

In the women's singles category, Hina Hayata of Japan headlines the list of global stars. Ranked world No. 9, the 24-year-old left-hander is set to make her Lagos debut, bringing an impressive résumé that includes Olympic silver and bronze medals and multiple podium finishes at World and Asian Championships.

Hayata, considered a key figure in Japan's golden generation, has a powerful, attacking game that makes her one of the most dangerous players outside of China. She enters the tournament as the top-ranked female player and a leading contender for the title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She'll be joined by African women's champion Hana Goda of Egypt and French rising star Prithika Pavade, in what promises to be one of the most competitive women's singles fields ever assembled in Lagos.

A growing legacy

Tournament Director Kweku Tandoh emphasised the organisers' commitment to making the Lagos leg of the WTT Contender Series a global destination for elite competition.

"We are determined to keep raising the bar in hosting a world-class tournament. Our goal is not just to maintain standards but to introduce fresh ideas that continue to attract top talent to Lagos," said Mr Tandoh.

"With some of the world's best players returning and others making their debut based on the tournament's growing reputation, it's clear we're on the right path. We will keep innovating to enhance the sport."

Bigger prize, bigger stakes

This year, the prize pool has been boosted to $100,000, up from $75,000 in 2024, reflecting the event's growing stature. Players will compete across five categories: men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Each event winner will take home 400 valuable ranking points.

With global stars descending on Lagos and Aruna Quadri at the heart of the action, the stage is set for another unforgettable edition of the WTT Contender. For Nigeria, it's more than a tournament; it's a celebration of homegrown excellence and a spotlight on Africa's place in the global table tennis scene.