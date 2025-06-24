Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Monday press statement.

The statement said that "The Spokesperson of the Kenyan Government admitted on 16 June that UAE is supporting the terrorist RSF militia to seize Sudan's natural resources and to establish a foothold on the Red Sea. By this admission, the Spokesperson has just stated the obvious."

It continues "A more pertinent and alarming issue, however, is the involvement of the Kenyan Government itself in backing the terrorist Janjaweed militia. Last month, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) uncovered Kenyan-labelled arms and ammunition in the terrorist RSF militia's weapon caches in Khartoum."

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

25/59

Moreover, Kenya has been one of the main conduits of the Emirati military supplies to the terrorist RSF militia.

Instead of explaining this grave violation of international law and the principle of good neighbourhood by his government, the Spokesperson sought to justify the UAE's complicity in the RSF's war of terror against the Sudanese people by alleging that certain countries are helping SAF. These allegations are unfounded.

SAF, the national army, is duty-bound constitutionally and morally to defend the country and its people. The entire international community is obligated to support Sudan in exercising the right of self-defence against the savage terrorist militia and its external sponsors, the same way it helped in fighting ISIS, Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram. RSF's terrorism is no less serious than that of the said terror organisations.

Even worse, the Kenyan Spokesperson sought to promote the attempt by the RSF militia to partition Sudan through announcing a so-called parallel government, that he named the "Government of Peace." The UN, AU, and several international and regional organizations and members of the international community have strongly condemned this attempt. The AU Peace and Security Council demands all member states refrain from supporting any such attempt. Insisting on this dangerous and reckless position by the Kenyan Government poses a serious threat to regional security and stability, and to the territorial integrity and statehood of African countries.

Sudan once again calls on Kenya to honour its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations, the Constitutive Act of the AU, and other regional organizations, and to cease all forms of support to the terrorist RSF militia and recommit itself to the principle of non-interference in other states' internal affairs.

Issued on Monday, June 23, 2025