South Africa: DNA Evidence Links Alleged Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist to 18 Victims

DNA evidence has linked Sipho Phiri, the man called the Ekurhuleni serial rapist, to 18 out of 21 rape cases tested by police laboratories.

The DNA matches are connected to rape cases reported in Thembisa, Kempton Park, Norkem Park, Putfontein and Daveyton.

This was revealed by a forensic analyst from the SAPS laboratory, Biology and Sciences division in Pretoria. The expert testified at Phiri's trial in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 40-year-old former Prasa security guard faces 145 charges. These include 44 counts of rape, 43 of kidnapping, 41 of pointing a firearm and 17 other charges.

The additional charges include fraud, defeating the ends of justice, forcing someone to watch a sexual act and contravening firearm laws.

His victims were young women aged between 13 and 34. Four of them were just 14 and 16 years old when they were attacked.

Phiri targeted women in areas with poor public transport. He would offer them lifts and then take them to quiet places where he would rape them.

His reign of terror ended when he was arrested on 22 January 2023 in Mayfield, Daveyton.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was denied bail by the Daveyton Magistrate's Court.

During Monday's court proceedings, the defence questioned whether the DNA report could be trusted.

The warrant officer, who asked not to be named in the media, told the court that victim samples were taken after they reported their rapes to police.

"They were stored correctly so they would not be damaged and could be compared with any suspects," he said.

"His DNA was not found conclusively on other victims."

During the trial, it was revealed that Phiri would not finish inside his victims. He would wipe himself with his socks or a cloth to make sure he did not leave DNA on his victims.

He claims all the sexual encounters were consensual, even though some victims were children.

