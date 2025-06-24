South Africa: King Misuzulu Calls for Silence Ahead of Court Ruling

King Misuzulu told his people not to say anything that might sway the court, saying they should respect the legal process and wait.

Last year's prayer event was ruined by political fighting, but this year leaders showed unity as peace took centre stage.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has warned the Zulu nation to stop making public comments that might influence the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision on royal matters.

He was speaking on Saturday, 22 June, during the annual King Dinuzulu Prayer at kwaCeza in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

"I call upon you, as the Zulu nation, to avoid making any remarks that will influence any court decision. Let's just keep quiet and wait for the court ruling," said King Misuzulu.

He also spoke out against the rise of gender-based violence and called on men to help fight abuse against women and children in their communities.

This year's prayer was calm and focused on peace and respect - a big change from last year, when leaders clashed during the same event.

In 2023, there was chaos when former Zulu Prime Minister Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi and then African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma fought over the microphone. The argument happened while Buthelezi was about to introduce the King.

But this year, unity returned. King Misuzulu led the event alongside his deputy prime minister to the Zulu monarch, iNkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. They were joined by Buthelezi, who is now the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, representing the new KwaZulu-Natal premier, Thami Ntuli.

The King Dinuzulu Prayer is an important event for the Zulu royal family. It honours the province's heritage and encourages peace among its leaders.