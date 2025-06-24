Liberia: Min. Jallah Inspires Cuttington University Graduates

Liberia's Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, has called on graduates of Cuttington University to become drivers of national transformation by embracing excellence, integrity, and service as they embark on the next phase of their journey.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the university's 63rd Commencement Convocation over the weekend, Dr. Jallah urged the graduates to use their education as a tool to solve real-world problems, uplift their communities, and contribute meaningfully to Liberia's sustainable development.

"Let excellence, integrity, and service be your guiding principles," she emphasized. "Be bold in action, generous in spirit, and collaborative in purpose. This is not just the end of your studies--it is the beginning of a lifelong journey to create impact."

She challenged the graduates to dream big and plan with purpose, warning that without a clear direction, success becomes elusive. "Whether you're securing your first job or starting a company, a solid plan is key to achieving your goals," she noted.

Dr. Jallah also highlighted the importance of remaining focused and grounded as the graduates venture into a complex and changing world. "The road ahead may not be easy," she said, "but let your purpose be the compass that guides your every step, inspiring your decisions and shaping your legacy."

Also addressing the ceremony, Cuttington University President Dr. Romelle A. Horton congratulated the "Nation Builders Class of 2025" and commended their resilience and academic achievements. She reaffirmed the university's mission to develop ethical and capable leaders who will advance Liberia's future.

"You are equipped to lead, to serve, and to build a stronger, more resilient Liberia," Dr. Horton stated. "Let your knowledge be a catalyst for positive change in your communities and beyond."

She encouraged the graduates to hold fast to integrity, noting that moments of decision can define both destiny and legacy. As head of Sub-Saharan Africa's oldest private, coeducational university, Dr. Horton urged the graduates to always rise to the occasion with character and purpose.

During the June 21 convocation, a total of 707 students graduated from Cuttington University across its three campuses. The breakdown includes: 46 graduates from the Junior College in Kakata, Margibi County, 254 graduates from the Undergraduate Program in Suakoko, Bong County, 343 graduates from the School of Graduate and Professional Studies in Monrovia and 64 graduates awarded Post Graduate Diplomas in Education (PGDE)

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for both the institution and its graduates, reinforcing Cuttington University's enduring legacy in shaping Liberia's next generation of leaders.