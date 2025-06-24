Liberia: River Gee Residents Stranded

-Following collapse of a major bridge

Fishtown, River Gee, Liberia; June 24, 2025- Residents in Tienpo Nyunken, River Gee County, are appealing for help to repair the only bridge connecting their town.

The bridge was completely washed away by heavy downpour after overflow of River Norn.

The situation has left residents of Tienpo Statutory District stranded, as they face mounting challenges.

According to locals, the collapsed bridge has been very useful in transporting agricultural products and other commercial trade, but the situation is now disrupting daily movement and denying them access to essential services.

Residents are now risking their lives each day as they attempt to cross the river on foot, prompting an urgent call for swift action from the government.

Speaking via mobile phone, River Gee County Superintendent, Mike T. Swengbe, expressed deep concern over the dangerous and worsening condition.

He disclosed that the government, through local authorities, has already allocated 60.000 United States dollars to reconstruct the Tienpo Nyunken Bridge.

Superintendent Swengbe further disclosed that a qualified construction firm has already secured the contract and is expected to begin work immediately.

Tienpo Statutory District is a major economic hub in River Gee County, where inhabitants survive by gold mining. Editing by Jonathan Browne