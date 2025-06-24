Africa: Non-State Actors Dominate Africa's Security

opinion

Senator Momo Cyrus, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense, Intelligence, Security, and Veteran Affairs, has highlighted a critical shift in Africa's security landscape.

Ccording to him, the 21st-century African security terrain is increasingly shaped not only by state actors, but by a diverse range of non-state actors (NSAs). These include violent extremist groups, private militias, transnational criminal networks, armed political factions, cyber actors, and even rogue civil groups.

Speaking during a visit by a delegation from the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Senator Cyrus emphasized the pervasive threat posed by these groups.

"These groups challenge the very foundations of state authority, undermine public trust, and erode our collective peace dividends," he stated.

He pointed to regions such as the Sahel (encompassing parts of Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, and Sudan), the Lake Chad Basin, the Mano River Union, and the Horn of Africa, where sophistication and influence of NSAs are on the rise.

He specifically noted that "Especially elected officials, policymakers, civil servants, diplomats and local administrators have become prime targets by non-state actors."

Senator Cyrus revealed that he has invested in robust security systems at his Capital Building Office, recognizing the necessity of protecting public officials' workspaces.

He further disclosed that he spent approximately US$20,000.00 to build a security system at the Passport Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing a long-standing lack of adequate protection in that vital area.

"I did that as part of my social corporate responsibility to my country and its citizens for the forward march of the country."

The Lofa County Senator warned that public officials are highly vulnerable, managing sensitive data that makes them prime targets.

He stressed that many lack the necessary situational awareness and basic security consciousness, a gap that non-state actors readily exploit through surveillance, coercion, corruption, and infiltration.

Speaking on the topic, "Security Awareness for Public Officials Against Non-State Actors," Senator Cyrus clarified that security awareness is "not about being paranoia; it is about conscious risk mitigation and behavioral discipline."

He detailed that this involves knowing who is observing and why, being alert to unusual contacts, digital intrusions, or physical surveillance, and understanding the risks of sharing sensitive but unclassified information in public or online.

He also highlighted that intimidation, bribery, and leverage are common tools of coercion employed by non-state actors.

Drawing on his 25 years of experience in national and international security, Cyrus shared six core principles.

He particularly emphasized understanding the human dimension, noting that non-state actors often exploit community grievances and political frustrations.

He stressed that public officials must "listen, respond, and build trust with local populations to deny the (moral) terrain they exploit." He added, "When institutions fail in transparency or discipline, the NSAs flourish, Integrity is the first line of defense." He also disclosed "Profiling is the key tools for security awareness."

Senator Cyrus also stressed strategic imperative for collaboration, particularly between Liberia and Nigeria, due to both countries' shared history, peacekeeping cooperation, and democratic aspirations.

He called for strengthened institutional linkages, intelligence exchange, harmonized legal frameworks, and the cultivation of a security culture that extends beyond military might to mindsets and habits.

"Our collective security depends not just on the might of our armies, but on the alertness of our public servants, the resilience of our institutions, and the strategic vision of our leadership," he underscored.

However, he cautioned: "Non-state actors flourish where the state sleeps. Let us never sleep. As public officials, our awareness is not optional." Editing by Jonathan Browne