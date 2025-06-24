Nigeria: Nnadozie Shines As Super Falcons Hold Portugal in Lisbon Friendly

Throughout the first half, Nnadozie was alert, making several key saves.

Nigeria's Super Falcons showed strength and discipline on Monday night as they held Portugal to a goalless draw in a friendly match played at the Estádio José Gomes in Lisbon.

The match, part of Nigeria's build-up to next month's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, saw goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie deliver a standout performance.

The reigning African Goalkeeper of the Year made a series of important saves to keep the hosts from scoring and helped Nigeria leave Portugal with a solid result.

Despite arriving in Lisbon less than a day before the game, the Super Falcons played with confidence and energy. The team showed no signs of travel fatigue and looked sharp from the beginning.

Portugal, ranked 22) 14 places ahead of the Super Falcons, started strongly and nearly took the lead in the sixth minute after a poor back pass by Christy Ucheibe.

However, Nnadozie was quick to react and prevented a goal. Three minutes later, she calmly collected a dangerous cross, showing why she is regarded as one of Africa's best.

Nigeria also created their own chances. Francisca Ordega made a strong run into the box in the 11th minute and passed to captain Rasheedat Ajibade, whose quick turn and shot nearly surprised Portuguese goalkeeper Ines Pereira.

Throughout the first half, Nnadozie was alert, making several key saves. Just before the break, Ordega once again created an opening, but Rinsola Babajide overhit the ball after being set up by her teammate.

In the second half, the Nigerian goalkeeper raised her performance even higher. She made three top-class saves within a short period, stopping efforts from Jessica Silva, Fatima Pinto, and Andreia Norton to keep the score level.

Substitutions in the second half gave Nigeria fresh energy. Ifeoma Onumonu, Ashleigh Plumptre and Halimatu Ayinde all came in and helped the Falcons push forward. Ordega continued to impress and hit the crossbar with a long-range effort, while Onumonu narrowly missed connecting with another one of her crosses.

Although the game ended 0-0, it was a strong showing from Nigeria, who proved they are ready for the challenges ahead in Morocco.

The Super Falcons will now travel to Casablanca on Wednesday, where they will face Ghana's Black Queens in another friendly match on Sunday.

Nigeria's first game at the WAFCON will be against Tunisia on 6 July.

Monday's performance in Lisbon will give the team and fans confidence, especially with Nnadozie in top form as the team begins its "Mission X" for a 10th African title.