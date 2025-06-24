Nigeria: CWC - Griezmann Scores Late, but Botafogo Hold Firm As Atletico Crash Out

PSG's dominance and Botafogo's grit leave Simeone's men heartbroken in Pasadena. Elsewhere, Inter Miami stun expectations, and Chelsea sweat it out in Philly heatwave

Atletico Madrid laid siege to Botafogo's goal in Pasadena, California, registering 23 shots, crafting five big chances, and racking up an expected goals (xG) tally of 3.03.

But for all their effort, the ball wouldn't go in until Antoine Griezmann, who was introduced at halftime, tucked a Julián Álvarez cross past John Victor at the far post in the 87th minute.

When the breakthrough finally came, it was far too late.

On the sidelines, Diego Simeone urged his players to keep going. But even another goal wouldn't have been enough, as the die was cast already.

Over in Seattle, Paris Saint-Germain were comfortably 2-0 up against Seattle Sounders, leaving PSG, Botafogo, and Atletico all level on six points.

With Group B to be decided by goal difference, Atletico needed two more goals to leapfrog their rivals. Time wasn't on their side.

When the fourth official signalled six minutes of added time, a hopeful cheer rippled through the Atletico faithful scattered around the Rose Bowl.

But their final roar came at full time, from Botafogo's fans, packed behind one goal in a sea of black and white, as they celebrated reaching the Round of 16.

Botafogo hold their ground

Credit where it's due: Botafogo defended superbly. Atletico had two penalty shouts waved away and could rightly feel hard done by, but it was the Brazilian side; 2024 Copa Libertadores champions and PSG's surprise conquerors, who prevailed.

Atletico might feel unlucky to exit a tough group in which they won two of three games, faced the reigning European and South American champions, and had a Seattle side with home advantage. But questions will linger, especially over the club's decision not to reinforce the squad following a disappointing end to their La Liga season.

"I want to congratulate the opponent," Simeone said post-match. " [Botafogo] played very well, with courage and honesty: they defended as it is necessary to defend, and when you defend and attack well, of course, you have more chances of winning."

In the end, Atletico's 4-0 opening loss to PSG, combined with Botafogo's win over the same opposition, proved fatal and was their undoing. While their players didn't seem devastated, Griezmann was spotted chatting and smiling with Botafogo staff after the whistle; for the Brazilians, it meant everything.

A statement win for Brazilian Football

"Brazil is a gigantic country, with special football, and lots of good players," said Botafogo coach Renato Paiva. "Brazil has very good coaches. We're all helping to show what Brazil is. Lots of people think Brazil is weaker than it is. We're very proud to represent the country and our club."

They'll carry that pride into the Round of 16.

Inter Miami book a date with destiny, and PSG

From preseason underdogs to knockout-stage qualifiers, Inter Miami made club history by advancing to the 2025 Club World Cup Round of 16. A thrilling 2-2 draw with Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium sealed their passage, with goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez delivering a night to remember.

Palmeiras fans tried to unsettle the hosts early, booing Lionel Messi and Suárez during introductions, but the tide turned. By the second half, pink smoke filled the stands behind the Brazilian goal as Miami fans drummed and chanted, drowning out the visiting support.

Before the tournament, Inter Miami officials downplayed their chances, pointing to a lack of depth and experience.

"It's clear that we are not at the level to compete at the Club World Cup, but we will try to compete in our group," said Sergio Busquets in May.

Yet under head coach Javier Mascherano and co-owner Jorge Mas, the team not only competed; they outperformed FC Porto, Palmeiras, and Al Ahly, finishing second in Group A.

While the formidable duo of Messi and Suárez played starring roles, much of the credit belongs to Miami's homegrown core: Noah Allen, Ian Fray, and Benjamin Cremaschi, academy graduates who held their own against elite South American and European opposition.

Despite some early nerves, the youngsters adapted quickly and helped Miami shatter their modest expectations.

Now, they face their biggest test yet: Paris Saint-Germain. It's a storyline made for Hollywood; Messi faces his former club, where his exit was anything but smooth.

The drama is only just beginning.

Chelsea struggle to stay cool

In Philadelphia, where temperatures neared 100°F for the first time in 13 years, Chelsea's preparation for an encounter they must not lose, in a Group D showdown with Esperance de Tunis was hampered by an official "Heat Health Emergency."

Chelsea's final training session at Subaru Park was notably subdued. Giant fans sprayed mist pitch-side, and players trained in the limited shade provided by the main stand.

"It is almost impossible to train... because of the weather," admitted manager Enzo Maresca. "This morning's session has been very, very, very short. It has just been about a plan for tomorrow's game, and that's it; no more than that."

"It is not about excuses, it is about reality. It is an excuse when it is not hot and we say it is hot. But if it is hot, it is hot."

Despite a late evening, 9 p.m. local kickoff, the forecast still projects temperatures around 91°F at game time; making this not just a tactical test, but a physical and mental one for both teams.