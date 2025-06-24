Namibia: 'Don't Let Them See the Sun Again' ...Slain Stock Theft Investigator Kazeurua's Widow Tells Judge

Cornelia Kazeurua, the widow of renowned stock theft investigator Wilfred 'Major' Hiambepo Kazeurua, has pleaded with the judge to make sure the convicted murderers of her husband do not "...see the sun again...".

Kazeurua told Windhoek High Court Acting Judge Alred Siboleka yesterday that she and her family have suffered immensely since the death of her husband in 2012. At first, she had to find another place to stay after the family of her late husband chased her from their communal home.

She secured a place where she managed to construct a one-bedroom zinc structure where she and her children still live today.

She told the court that six children were born from her marriage with Kazeurua, and 10 more children from outside the marriage. According to the widow, her youngest child was three years old when the father was brutally killed.

She further told the judge that the death of her husband and the father of the children, affected them immensely. The schoolwork of the children began to deteriorate, she said, and further stated that she struggled to sustain them.

"The murder of the deceased affected me greatly, as suddenly I was the one responsible for the children, and I did not have the means to adequately sustain them," she told the judge.

The widow further told the court that she will never forgive the accused persons, and the court should show them no mercy.

Stockley Kauejao, Matheu Kakururume, Muvare Kaporo were convicted of murder, stock theft and defeating the course of justice. Afas Kamutjemo was convicted on the stock theft and defeating charges only.

The charges relate to the murder of Kazeurua on 28 December 2012, in the Gobabis district. According to the State, the accused unlawfully and intentionally stole 15 heads of cattle valued at N$75 000, belonging to Sacheus Mwashekeleh and destroyed the ear tags of the cattle, and mixed the stolen cattle with other cattle on another farm.

They also attempted to brand or have the cattle branded with the registered brand mark of Kamutjemo.

During the verdict, Judge Siboleka said it was undeniably clear that Kauejao was the mastermind of the crimes, involving Kakururume and Kaporo. Kauejao, however, during his testimony in mitigation, denied that he had anything to do with the murder or the stock theft.

"With respect to the elders of the Kazeurua family, my hands never touched the deceased, nor did I give instructions for him to be killed," he told a fully packed gallery at the High Court situated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

Both Kaporo and Kakururume did not testify in mitigation, and the matter continues today with submissions on the sentence to be imposed by the legal representatives of the accused.

Kauejao is represented by Salomon Kanyemba, Kaporo and Kakururume by Mbanga Siyomunji, and Kamutjemo by Jan Wessels. -rrouth@nepc.com.na