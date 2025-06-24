Tunisia: Opening of 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival

Tunis — The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) welcomed the guests of the 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival at the Roman Theatre of Carthage on the evening of Monday, June 23.

The festival's events will continue until June 26 under the theme «A Space for Connection and Creativity.»

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Cultural Affairs, Amina Srarfi and President of ASBU, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, who is also the CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Corporation, along with several ambassadors of Arab countries accredited in Tunisia.

Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, along with ASBU Director General Abdelrahim Suleiman, honored a distinguished group of media and artistic figures.

After the awards ceremony, the audience - present in moderate numbers - enjoyed a performance by artist Saber Rebai, accompanied by a musical ensemble led by maestro Kais Melliti.

On Tuesday morning, the festival will officially open in Yasmine Hammamet with the ASBU Technology and Equipment Exhibition and the Broadcast Programme Market.

The exhibition features 80 exhibitors spread across 100 booths. The radio and television programme market will serve as a space to showcase productions from media organisations and production companies in various media, cultural, and artistic fields.

The exhibition will allow festival attendees to explore the latest innovations in media technology.

This edition also includes three symposiums: The first, on Tuesday, June 24, titled «The Arab Drama Content Industry from Script to Platform: How to Compete Globally?»

Two more will be held onWednesday, June 25. They will be titled «the Future of Media: between Innovation and the Rise of Generative AI» and «Children's Media: A Production Crisis or a Lack of Strategy?»