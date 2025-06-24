Tunisia Expresses Solidarity With State of Qatar, Renews Condemnation of Attacks On Iran

Tunis, June 24 — Tunisia expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar, affirming its rejection of the attacks targeting its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, which represent a threat to the security and safety of the Qatari people.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad on Tuesday, Tunisia also renewed its condemnation of any aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, affirming its rejection of any violation of its national resources, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the security of its people.

Tunisia strongly rejected any military action that undermines the stability and sovereignty of states, calling on all parties to thwart the Zionist entity's attempts to sow discord and division among countries and to destabilise the security and stability of the region.

Tunisia also appealed to the international community and all humanity to take urgent action to put an end to the rampage and brutality of the Zionist entity.

It held it responsible for violating humanitarian values and principles, trampling on rights, and continuing to commit the most heinous crimes against the defenceless Palestinian people.