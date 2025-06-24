South Africa: Cogta Committee to Receive Update On Eastern Cape Floods

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) will receive an update tomorrow on the impact of the floods in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape government and the Department of COGTA will also brief the committee on the coordination between sector departments to provide emergency relief and support for those affected by loss and displacement, disaster relief funding, and the restoration and disaster risk reduction plan for the winter season.

The committee will also be briefed on the province's readiness for the 2025 winter initiation season.

DETAILS OF THE MEETING ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Time: 08:00 - 13:00

Venue: Virtual platform