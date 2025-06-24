South Africans and Zimbabweans Pray Together After Xenophobic Attacks

Mob in Addo killed four, injured dozens, and displaced hundreds of families

Hundreds of residents of Valencia, Addo came together to pray for peace and order after recent xenophobic attacks.

There have still not been any arrests, almost a month after one South African and four immigrants were murdered.

Many of the displaced immigrant families have returned to Valencia.

Last month, the killing of a South African man in Valencia, Addo, spurred devastating xenophobic "revenge attacks", killing at least four immigrants and injuring dozens. Hundreds of families were displaced from their homes.

On Sunday, to mark World Refugees Day, about 200 residents of Valencia, South Africans and immigrants, came together at the community hall. They prayed for peace and order in their community.

Candles were lit and 10 white balloons were released as a sign of peace. Half the balloons were released by the family members of Juane September, the South African man whose murder sparked the attacks. The other half were released by Zimbabweans.

Gerald September, Juane's father, was at the event. "I don't think I will ever recover from this tragic loss," he said.

Zimbabwean pastor and Valencia resident of ten years Ngonidzashe Chikanya said the prayer session was also meant to help displaced immigrants reintegrate into the community.

He said those affected were still "dumbfounded" by the incident "as it happened within the blink of an eye".

"People are still in shock."

In the streets of Valencia, peace and calm seem to have returned. Many of the displaced families have returned. However, more than 100 Zimbabweans who were arrested by the Department Home Affairs while trying to seek shelter from the attacks, have opted to be voluntarily deported.

A Zimbabwean man who recently returned to Valencia said while he was away his home was robbed of all his belongings. "No one wants to account for that," he said. This has put him back 10 years and he has had to borrow money to pay rent and purchase essentials, he said.

Morne Serome, deputy chairman of a newly formed group of South African and Zimbabwean church leaders, said they will visit local schools soon to educate children about the importance of living peacefully with immigrants.

"It's time for the church to play a pivotal role in bringing people together," Serome said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Grade seven learner Lihle Kula, 16, said she was heartbroken to witness immigrants being killed and beaten by people who had lived with them for several years.

"I was powerless and at the same time fearing for my life. I could do nothing because the mob was angry and violent. It is very disturbing that a person leaves his country to look for opportunities in a foreign country, only to return home in a coffin after being murdered in cold blood."

Shelton Chiyangwa, Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network, said two of the deceased Zimbabweans had been repatriated to Zimbabwe. Another deceased, from Malawi, has also been repatriated. The network is still raising funds to repatriate a third deceased, from Zimbabwe. And a fourth man is yet to be identified by family or next of kin.

There have still not been any arrests of perpetrators of the violence, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said.