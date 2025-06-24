South Africa: SANCO and ANC Clash in Eastern Cape

24 June 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Johnnie Isaac

Protestors gathered at Ngcobo's municipal offices, despite a court order

Supporters of the South African National Civics Organisation (SANCO) and the ANC clashed on Monday during a shutdown protest in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape.

Since May, SANCO has held regular protests in the town, causing disruptions to traffic and business operations. Business owners said they have been intimidated by protestors to stop operating.

SANCO is demanding improved service delivery and the removal of Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality's manager Khathutshelo Mulaudzi, accusing him of nepotism and corruption. Mulaudzi denies the allegations. SANCO has not been able to provide clear evidence to support the allegations.

The group has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene after what it says were failed attempts to get support from provincial and national leaders. Additionally, they have made allegations of corruption against Chris Hani District Municipality Mayor Lusanda Sizani, who is suing Thembinkosi Butshingi, SANCO's chairperson of the region, for defamation.

Tensions escalated on Monday when a group of ANC supporters led by municipal speaker Thembelani Kondile, along with ANC councillors, confronted the SANCO protesters on High Street, resulting in a scuffle and physical altercations.

The SANCO supporters then gathered in front of the municipal offices, despite a court order obtained by the municipality earlier this month, preventing SANCO from protesting at municipal buildings and from coercing municipal staff to join the shutdown.

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo stood on a police nyala to address the crowd. He said he supports the calls for an investigation into the municipality's finances and the reasons for poor service delivery. He said he has summoned the municipal leaders to meet him at his palace.

"When the community rises, the mayor must stand up from his chair and run-around, looking for solutions," he said.

Municipal spokesperson Rev Sivuyile Myeko condemned the protest, saying violence and intimidation undermine public safety and lawful protest. He praised businesses that remained open and said Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa is "engaging stakeholders" to find solutions.

The shutdown protest continues on Tuesday.

