Malawi: President Re-Appoints Three MEC Commissioners for Second Term - Malawi Electoral Commission

The President of Malawi has re-appointed three Commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to a second four-year term, ensuring continuity in the institution's leadership as the country prepares for the 16 September 2025 General Election.

The reappointed Commissioners--Caroline Mfune, Dr Emmanuel Fabiano and Richard Chapweteka--served their first term from 9 June 2021 to 8 June 2025. Their reappointment was officially announced on 11 June 2025, and the trio was formally sworn in on Monday, 16 June, in a ceremony administered by the Chief Justice.

The appointments were made following the procedures outlined in the Constitution and the Malawi Electoral Commission Act, which empower the President to appoint Commissioners based on nominations submitted by political parties that secured at least 10% of the national vote in the previous general election.

This timely reappointment comes at a critical juncture, as the MEC is in the middle of the candidate nomination period and is preparing to oversee the next stages of the electoral calendar, including the campaign period and polling logistics.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda advised the new commissioners to serve with integrity for the betterment of the people, to serve with integrity and uphold the Constitution ahead of the country's pivotal September elections.

"These are not new roles to you, because of your integrity, experience, maturity, and impartiality, you are once again entrusted with the responsibility to serve Malawians. What you did before should not only be remembered but must continue to guide your service for the betterment of the people," said Mzikamanda.

MEC Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja welcomed the trio and reminded them of their constitutional duties.

"My expectation is that these MEC commissioners will abide by the laws with integrity and impartiality, just as they have done before while remaining focused during this critical electoral period," said Mtalimanja.

The full composition of the Commission is now as follows:

1) Justice Annabel Mtalimanja (chairperson) appointed on 7 June 2024,

2) Richard Chapweteka appointed on 11 June 2025

3) Dr Emmanuel Fabiano appointed on 11 June 2025

4) Rev. Phillip P.J. Kambulire appointed on 7 June 2024,

5) Dr. Limbikani Kamlongera appointed on 7 June 2024,

6) Caroline Mfune appointed on 11 June 2025