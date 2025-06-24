Ethiopia: Sovereignty and Its Enemies in the Ethiopia Region

opinion

Addis Abeba — Sovereignty has several pieces, and they are all under powerful attack in Ethiopia. The concept and practical aspects of both state and people's sovereignty fell into disuse in recent times in part because the post-2018 government made them expendable or unessential, notwithstanding its rhetoric to make Ethiopia great again. Well, no political and ideological position on the exercise of state and popular sovereignty is immune to changes in the security environment, big political pressures, and the march of time, but theirs is self- inflicted. This is having a wider political and social effect as sovereignty becomes increasingly discredited in the eyes of the larger society.

This article discusses how a generation ago progressive Ethiopian intellectuals and politicians alike were highly critical of external influence, debated alternative models of development and governance, opposed various forms of foreign intervention, and fought to protect the sovereignty of the country; Ethiopia's new leaders have sold themselves in multiple ways to foreign actors and individual external benefactors. Principally, it showcases how the country has largely lost a major aspect of sovereignty, which is empirical sovereignty related to the ability of the government to fulfill certain functions related to security and warfare and to exclude other states from its domestic affairs.

In so doing, the article aims to situate the entire discussion into the broader aspects of popular sovereignty and the ideas of self-determination which are critical for the redemption of past injustices but also for the progressive empowerment of Ethiopia's nations to exercise their rights and participate meaningfully in state governance. This takes a particular form shaped by the post-2018 trajectory and the Tigray war, which has intensified some pre- war dynamics and trends weakening Ethiopia's self-determining posture in significant ways. Essentially, it discusses the war and the Pretoria Deal to reveal how sovereignty has lost its meaning potentially reshaping Ethiopia's politics and the de-institutionalization of popular sovereignty and its manifestation in different contexts and at different levels of analyses with a focus on the future of the Federation. The piece would try to offer an analytical framework that is historicized looking into the advent of progressive politics, particularly the post-1991 political order and the post-2018 changing of the guard as an important background for understanding the dynamics that have been revealed and intensified by the war.

In the interest of coherence and focus I am not delving into the historical evolution of the concept of sovereignty, partly because I am not a constitutional or legal scholar, I would rather focus on the general political theories as they apply to Ethiopia particularly the European experience in terms of the relationship between the dissolution of empires and the forces of nationalism and directly pivot to the Ethiopian experience - how successive Ethiopian governments interacted with sovereignty - before and after the advent of Abiy Ahmed to power.

The broader aspect of the article therefore focuses on this relationship specifically and adopts a comparative approach in order both to gain analytical insight and traction and to capture an emerging national trend of considerable political significance for ensuring or undermining both state and popular sovereignty. Notably, the practices of the EPRDF-led government in foreign and security policy can serve as a prism to measure failure as well as impact on the conduct of the present administration and how they depart from and challenge the conventional Westphalia and classically Ethiopian approaches. A comparative approach additionally allows assessment of the extent and relative importance of various contextual factors that shape the general environment in which tools of sovereignty appear, form and evolve. Fundamentally, it discusses the war to reveal how new trends explain the particular ways in which the current government dealt with the issue of sovereignty.

Sovereignty as a resource

Sovereignty is intimately bound with the idea of statehood. It came to prominence during the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648 when the state took its recognizable characters prominent among which are extensive and settled territory, and a single recognized authority throughout that territory. State sovereignty refers to the premise that each state has exclusive sovereignty over the territory it controls, and this has been prominently captured in international law. However, the concept has been highly influenced by political theorists long before Westphalia such as Jean Bodin, Hugo Grotius, and Niccolo Machiavelli.

Bodin in his masterpiece Six Livres provided the first extensive theoretical definition and application for 'sovereignty'. Though Bodin initially indulged with the notion of the sovereign state under a sovereign ruler he later affirmed that sovereignty is "the absolute and perpetual power of a republic". Notwithstanding this, one would fiddle with the notion that he had present-day Ethiopia in mind when in his writings he attacked the sale of offices, the use of mercenary troops, and the custom of expensive gifts to favorites, among others. More interesting and relatively contemporary is Carl Schmitt who theorizes that "the state exists only to maintain its integrity to ensure order and stability".

The key message from all and particularly Westphalia is that sovereignty is a substantive term designating supreme legitimate authority over some polity. In international law, the 1933 Montevideo Convention on the rights and duties of states reinforced Westphalia concluding that to be legally recognized as a state, an entity required a permanent population, a defined territory, a government, and a capacity to enter relations with other states. Compounding this is Weber's distinctive addition that the state commands a monopoly of legitimate force under its jurisdiction in its territory.

Historically, the story of Ethiopian foreign policy has been based on the principles of Westphalia with its emphasis on the security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Ethiopian state. This was complemented by a corresponding commitment on the part of successive Ethiopian leaders to the principle of non-interference in neighboring countries unless they pose a clear danger to their security. The focus has always been mainly on keeping the status quo and the balance of power rather than interventionist, which could be described as realist both in principle and substance. This has been discussed in my 2007 paper on "The Conduct of Ethiopian Foreign Policy: From TPLF Political Bureau to Meles Zenawi".

Successive Ethiopian regimes have followed a Metternichian realpolitik carefully identifying their state security interests and resolutely pursuing them. The task of maintaining the unity of disparate ethnic groups in a volatile and hostile surrounding seems to have made Ethiopian leaders apprehensive about the survival of the Ethiopian state, hence the emphasis on security. This could be considered a common trait in contemporary Ethiopian foreign policy under successive regimes of contrasting ideological colors. This does not mean that there were no significant variations in the nature and conduct of Ethiopian foreign policy throughout the years but fundamentally Ethiopia remained a statuesque power, deeply Westphalian. However, this seems to be changing.

Former certainties, including the independent and nationalist policy principles and alliances against external political and military interference by Ethiopia, are almost disappearing. The first is the lack of national purpose and the progressive erosion of internal legitimacy. The second is weak and disorientated leadership and the decline of nationalist and ideologically oriented government and political elites. No wonder, the current Ethiopian leadership holds several continental records in abandoning its responsibility to ensure the sovereignty of the country. The first, and obvious one, is the complacency and outright support towards the unwarranted involvement of neighbors and nearby powers in the internal affairs of the country. The Abiy administration allowed and facilitated the involvement of Eritrean forces in the occupation of what is Ethiopian territory and the attack of a section of 'its own' population. This was disastrous because it involved Eritrea in the destruction of Ethiopia and fatally interrupted the advancement and adjustment of her social and political systems. The Ethiopian state has become a major threat to its own population's existence, rights, and welfare - or has been incapable of restraining its neighbors from interfering in its internal affairs. This trend preceded the onset of the war in Tigray.

Subversion of territorial and policy sovereignty

The fact that the Eritrean leadership dared to claim it has played the most important role in the 2018 change of leadership in Ethiopia, a clear declaration of violating sovereignty, and undermining the Ethiopian agency in political changes has never been challenged or confronted by the new government and domestic political allies, notably by the so-called pan-Ethiopianist camp. This is deeply political and there may have to be greater marriage between foreign and domestic policies. The Eritrean leader clearly envisaged the change as overall destabilization the then existing political and economic system in Ethiopia, leading to chaos with obvious consequences The nature of the war and conduct of the Abiy administration have scarred the citizens of the country and have proved equally costly in terms of lives lost, economic development foregone, never-ending instability, and wider destabilization of the country. The outcome of this is the profound economic and political challenges that ultimately confronted the country and its people, in some cases, resulting in the complete collapse or serious weakening of state institutions.

Increasingly, the main weapon of previous governments, which is political resistance to external intervention, has been relegated to a sideshow contributing to the political decline and the incremental erosion of internal and external legitimacy. With the government and the country in tatters, external players and diplomats saw an opportunity to meddle in the internal affairs of the country and heat the pressure for economic reforms. The main causality is however policy sovereignty.

The scaled-up interference of Western and newly emerging powers in the internal affairs of Ethiopia is a case in point. Compare this with the previous period. Alone in Africa, as the track records of the EPRDF-led government in Ethiopia show, a different kind of political economy resurfaced, giving rise to a development path based on deeper critics of the African state and its relations with the developed west. That is what Washington wanted to defeat, targeting the peculiar value resources of Ethiopia's economic development and its relations with Beijing. In this, it has been aided by the political leadership that assumed power in 2018. The TPLF has been blamed for having strong political relations with Beijing and becoming a leading proponent of a self-determining root to development, policy sovereignty, and a developmental state paradigm in Africa's economic and international relations. The image of the most successful social and economic transformation in Africa in recent years, Ethiopia's grand economic experiment has been so devalued, even in the eyes of the national political elite, that it made the exertions of Western interests far easier. The scornful resistance to US meddling in the economic front has been demobilized or even supported and the change of leadership in Ethiopia seems to have given Washington a sense of relief that the strongest ideological stumbling block in the region is being neutralized.

Such a quisling attitude to foreign policy prioritizing the interest of foreign powers - what a few years back would have been described as treason or at least a policy of weakness and compliance - assumed center stage. This has given Western powers a great deal of leverage and leeway to further push for jumbled economic reforms and promote their policies. Abiy's lack of understanding and appreciation of the developmental state principles without a clear and recognizable alternative in place and erratic privatization programs - compounded by restrictions on financial flow from the West and sanctions due to the war, has led to economic shocks and made rent seeking a primary economic mode and generated incipient crony capitalism. Bereft of new overarching economic and political philosophy, the new regime depended on a dispersal of violence at home and became heavily reliant on unprincipled engagement abroad as the shortest path to power consolidation and later to wage bloody war on Tigray but also in Oromia and Amhara. Beyond policy, the government has allowed the practical looting of the country both during the Tigray war and after.

What Isaias is believed to have considered as practical material gains from the Tigray war are essentially three. Looting of critical assets, particularly strategic armaments and military equipment, entry point to and newfound political intervention in Amhara and Afar, and leverage on regional influence. What did Abiy get from the war after killing millions and destroying his country is less clear, except perhaps snatching Western Tigray which makes the risk of war particularly the dissolution of the federation exponentially high to which I will come back later. There has never been a case where a government would carelessly hand over its sensitive economic and security file and resources including the fate of the lives of Ethiopian soldiers to another country. In most of the military operations in Tigray, the Ethiopian army delegated responsibility for the life and death of its forces to the hands of Eritrean military commanders.

Ethiopian commanders had nominal control over their army, but Eritrean officers had the authority to command and transfer army units forcing them to death fields in droves as they saw fit mainly in the last military offensive in late 2022 nullifying Weber's definition of the state controlling its military as the highest form of state exclusive monopoly of violence. Eritrean involvement is primarily aimed at making Ethiopia's regions lawless zones of resource extraction upscaling its all-embracing 'political economy of destabilization'.

With the newfound freedom and resources, mainly due to the lifting of sanctions and looting from Ethiopia, the Eritrean leader has a chance to reactivate old policy instruments and adjust the future economic and political landscape of the sub-region and the Red Sea basin in his favor. He has already managed to expand, with the help of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, his physical and political presence to forge new partnerships and ring-fence his enemies inside and outside of its borders. Eritrea wants to have as many allies as possible, and the number of armed groups it succeeded in partnering with from Amhara to Afar is a clear testimony. This brings us to the issue of regional foreign and security policy as an instrument of sovereignty or the lack of it.

Sabotage on regional instruments of foreign and security policy

Previous Ethiopian leaders have designed a neighborhood policy and a regional infrastructure aimed at safeguarding Ethiopian sovereignty and created a whole range of institutions needed to achieve that, which has been brazenly shattered by the present-day administration. One of them is the regional and continental collective security arrangements that Ethiopia, a country strongly attached to its sovereignty and a pioneer in the non-aligned movement through the Bandung Conference, helped to create. They designed a detailed policy to serve Ethiopian economic and security policy aimed at achieving regional influence using a multiplicity of regional and continental instruments mainly the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) and the African Union (AU). This concerns the 2019 alliance Abiy created with Isaias, a tested adversary, and former President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, who came to power on an anti-Ethiopian rhetoric.

The trilateral alliance was based on the conceptions of Italian East Africa/Africa Orientale Italiana/ which is expressive of the rankings within the alliance. Among others, the alliance led to the hunting down of former Ethiopian allies inside Somalia who remained friends of the country for many years on issues they thought were shared interests between them and Ethiopian national security. The aborted Ethiopian military mission in November 2019 against the Jubaland leader, Ahmed "Madobe" Mohamed Islam, in Southern Somalia, a long-time ally of Ethiopia, and Ethiopian army involvement in the handing over of Mukhtar Robbow to Mogadishu are but a few examples.

What this does is that Somali allies stopped counting on Ethiopia and began to look for other trusted partners from Kenya to Eritrea. Above all, the alliance of the new administration with Mogadishu and Asmara began to antagonize former friends such as Kenya and Djibouti but it also trapped IGAD as an organization in which most of the regional resources of soft power of Ethiopia resides (President Isaias of Eritrea with the help of Abiy Ahmed had to make an impromptu 'apology' tour around the region sending the message to all neighbors that the previous government was a source of instability in the region. Abiy's allies happened to be enemies of Ethiopian security and sovereignty) and weakened a regional bargaining power at the time of aggressive expansion by Arab States into the region.

Gulf, and even international, policy always emphasizes a case-by-case approach to the Horn, dealing with each specific country as separate issues, undermining mutual trust and collective action, and is happening at a time of great danger to the region when a regional approach is sorely needed. The most notable is however the way IGAD became dysfunctional. It is against this background that the continued assault on Ethiopia-led regional instruments needs to be understood. The underlying motives of President Isaias are crystal clear as he had understandable grudges towards IGAD accusing it of being an Ethiopian mechanism; but what Abiy got out of this is yet to be discovered, particularly because Ethiopian foreign policy does make little sense without IGAD, and the African Union.

The new administration came to favor Gulf mediation and snub African peace- making as happened in the Jeddah Agreement of 2018. Worse, it requests military interventions by Middle Eastern powers on African soil and yet bizarrely chants pan-Africanism. If the current trend continues unabated it's hard to avoid the conclusion that external actors, mainly 'middle and meddling powers' will get a lot and Ethiopia very little.

The first and most obvious change has been the collapse of the political and diplomatic relationship between IGAD member countries, following the massive intrusion of Gulf countries in Somalia and the Red Sea littoral. While Gulf powers' relations with the Horn have had a long history, the renewed influence has become wider than ever before because the Ethiopian leader is willing to rent the country's diplomatic and security value resources to new benefactors, a state mercenarism par excellence. It is Ethiopia's paleness that helped Gulf powers' assertive policies in the Horn which provided an opportunity to external players, and by extension the decision of President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea to engage robustly across the Red Sea and with Ethiopian political and security affairs from a new standing. Isaias has increased his regional profile which angers the increasingly isolated Ethiopian leader. This explains the mutual quest and rivalry for relevance in the Red Sea, elevating the animosity from political to personal feud, a dangerous feat. This begs the question: what was the price tag attached to the genocidal scramble for Tigray? What economic and geopolitical trophies were envisaged in the event of the total defeat of Tigray, which has been altered by the 2022 Pretoria Agreement? Abiy self- sabotaged himself and his country by allowing Isaias to come out of isolation and run amok inside Ethiopia (including ties with militia and paramilitary forces in Amhara and Afar) and the region.

Abiy does not detest Isaias's modus operandi - he is jealous of them particularly the fact that the Eritrean leader can survive long in power by destroying his own country - and is religiously emulating them, but he is fuming that he has been outmaneuvered. On top of destroying the country, Abiy has inflicted heavy damage on its foreign and security policy. But he is not the only Ethiopian to do that. One of the myths we would benefit from questioning is that Ethiopians generally and the political elite in particular love their sovereignty. The Eritrean attack on everything Ethiopian and the barbarism of its ravaging forces in Tigray is on the whole less bizarre than the moralism and patriotism of the 'Ethiopianist' elite. While demanding support from an enemy country in the liberation struggle, several liberation movements might be forced to compromise their freedom by entering dependent relations with neighboring states and foreign powers. It is rare to see national politicians supporting foreign occupation and attacking fellow citizens while operating at the center of power, government position, or involved in national politics. Cooperation with external enemies in wartime is not entirely un-Ethiopian. But the current level is a stretch which is probably the strongest evidence to date of the kind of state Ethiopia has become.

Partly this is related to the problem posed by bringing some actors based in Eritrea like Ginbot 7 (who came to serve as Plenipotentiary Extraordinary of Asmara alongside the Eritrean embassy in Addis) into media and corridors of influence and national politics. We have witnessed a continentally unusual form of collaborationist intellectuals and politicians, the list of which is overcrowded, who continue to write in support of the Eritrean invasion and occupation of Tigray. After examining a good deal of their work, one can easily conclude that their most important function is to serve as apologists to power by justifying and extending hatred towards Tigray whatever its consequences. They sometimes try to defend this by saying this was necessary to destroy the TPLF and its Tigrayan power base which is accurate as it also happens to be irrelevant to the issue of sovereignty, and worse than an embarrassment - a disgrace.

The politics introduced by the Amhara- Ethiopianist camp that a whole people should die and suffer (remarkably they were not false in their intentions), to make certain that one Ethiopian party defeats another is a novel one. Neither does customary political practice in modern Ethiopian history, not even during the emperor or the Derg regime. If anything, it confirms that power holders and domestic actors are aligning with a foreign enemy power against a specific domestic social base, an additional point that makes any rhetoric about the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia outdated. Beyond its Westphalian meanings, another area of concern is the modern definitions of sovereignty related to citizens, though not delinked from each other.

The first is the state's responsibility to protect. In the Ethiopian case, it is quite the contrary. What happened in the Tigray war is that the pyramidal theory of sovereignty constructed by Francis Deng et.al has been ruined. Not only because the Ethiopian government failed to ensure lower levels of sovereignty, but worse it waged a devastating war against Tigrayans and other nations in cooperation with foreign armies. It is interesting to note that no government has ever challenged the concept of sovereignty as responsibility. The fundamental purpose of any state is to protect its citizens and the Ethiopian government had long forfeited its role but even the international community, particularly Africa, failed to come to the defense of the victims abdicating its Responsibility to Protect the Tigray people from a genocidal war that constituted war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

It is clear that the Tigray war exposed - even deepened - the crisis of Africa's regional organizations, mainly the African Union. Tigray proved that, after all, the African Union hasn't transitioned from the doctrine of non-intervention to non-difference which it claimed to have done when the Organization of African Unity (OAU) was converted to the African Union through the Constitutive Act in 2000 and from which it commanded most of its viability, legitimacy, and relevance. Minimal understanding of the gravity and meaning of the Tigray war has left the African Union, regional governments, and much of Africa, unaware of the ramifications.

After Tigray questions abound: Is the African Union still relevant? Has the role of IGAD and the AU helped or hurt peace, including the emerging conclusion that Africa's Regional Organizations are not fit for purpose? Quiet striking. It is amusing that the Italian invasion of Ethiopia ended the League of Nations while the war by the Ethiopian-led axis on Tigray ended the AU's official normative actorness and severely undermined its significance. Notwithstanding this, a key message of the responsibility to protect is that genocidal acts and behavior cannot be shielded by claims of sovereignty.

The second, particularly important in the Ethiopian case, is the sovereignty of nations and nationalities and the broader ideas of self-determination to make existing states better places to live for their marginalized communities, achieve self-rule at the local level, and participate meaningfully in state governance. AS

This commentary is part of an article originally published in The Addis Standard Quarterly Journal (ASQJ), Issue #2. In the remainder of the piece, the author, Professor Medhane Tadesse, continues to explore critical themes including the war in Tigray and its implications for sovereignty, the Pretoria peace agreement and its aftermath, as well as the dynamics of Ethiopia's multinational federation and coalition politics. The full commentary is available via the link provided below.

Editor's Note: Professor Medhane Tadesse, an academic and specialist on peace and security issues in Africa, is a Research Fellow on Geopolitics at Institut des Mondes Africains (IMAF) and Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD) in Paris, France. He is also a visiting professor at the African Leadership Center, Global Studies, King's College London, and teaches at Sciences Po, Paris.