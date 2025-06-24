Tunisia's Embassy in Doha Urges Tunisian Nationals to Follow All Official Qatari Directives

Tunis, June 23 — Tunisia's embassy in Doha has called on all members of the Tunisian community residing in State of Qatar to remain calm and to strictly adhere to all directives and instructions issued by the official Qatari authorities in this regard.

The embassy confirmed that it is closely monitoring developments and will inform members of the community in due time, via its official page, of any information or procedures as necessary.

Earlier on Monday, the Qatari Ministry of Interior confirmed that the security situation in the country is stable and that there is no cause for concern, following an Iranian attack on the Al Udeid Air Base.

In its statement on the X platform, the ministry emphasised "the importance of not being misled by rumors or circulating inaccurate information."

It added that it continues, "in coordination with the relevant authorities, to maintain full preparedness to follow up on developments and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents, and to ensure that public life continues as normal."