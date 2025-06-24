Malawi: 'DPP Wants It All--Presidency, Running Mate, and Control' - Atupele Spills Why Alliance Talks Collapsed

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has revealed that alliance negotiations with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) collapsed because the DPP insisted on monopolizing both the presidential and running mate positions--leaving no room for power-sharing.

Muluzi accused the DPP of greed, fear of succession, and an unwillingness to build a genuine coalition, warning that such arrogance risks splitting the Southern Region vote and handing victory to their opponents.

"They want it all--the presidency, the running mate and full control. That's not an alliance; that's a takeover," said Atupele.

The DPP has since reaffirmed that Peter Mutharika will lead any alliance and retain full authority to pick a running mate--terms Atupele says make unity impossible and undemocratic.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Times Television, Atupele Muluzi did not hold back as he laid bare the inner workings of the failed alliance negotiations, accusing the DPP of operating with a dictatorial mindset under the guise of cooperation.

"In any serious alliance, there has to be negotiation, compromise, and mutual respect. But what the DPP wants is to bulldoze everyone into submission. That's not partnership--it's political colonization," he said.

Muluzi said the breaking point came when the DPP flatly insisted that both the presidential flag bearer and running mate must come from their ranks, essentially offering UDF nothing more than a decorative role in the proposed coalition.

According to Muluzi, DPP's refusal to share power stems from deep-seated fears about succession, especially with Peter Mutharika's age and growing calls for new leadership.

"They are afraid that if something happens to their candidate, the presidency could pass to someone outside their party. That's the real issue--they don't trust anyone beyond their circle," he revealed.

This fear, Muluzi said, has paralyzed DPP's ability to strike a functional alliance and shows how entrenched internal insecurity is dictating national-level decisions.

Amidst the political posturing, Atupele made one thing crystal clear: he will contest the September 16 elections as the UDF presidential candidate, and has no intention of playing second fiddle to anyone.

He also took time to address widespread rumours that UDF was flirting with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), firmly denying any such alliance.

"I have met President Chakwera before, yes--but never to talk about an alliance. These rumours are being peddled by those who fear UDF's independent strength," Muluzi asserted.

In what seemed like a generational call-to-action, Muluzi repeated remarks he made in Machinga last week where he said Mutharika is "too old" and should "rest."

"That Mutharika is old is a fact. I say that with all due respect. He's like a father to me. But this was supposed to be a moment for young people to rise and lead. Sadly, the DPP chose to rewind the clock," he said.

Despite the UDF's frustrations, the DPP appears unmoved. The party's Secretary General Peter Mukhito doubled down last week, saying Mutharika has the sole authority to pick his running mate, whether the party runs alone or in an alliance.

"It is not automatic that any party entering into an alliance with us will get anything. You must also consider party strength," said Mukhito, signaling that DPP has no plans to compromise.

With the DPP and UDF now on separate paths, analysts warn that the Southern Region's vote will be fractured, weakening its collective bargaining power in a tight race.

And while DPP tightens its grip on internal power, Muluzi's bold stance positions him as a principled contender refusing to be bullied into irrelevance--even if it means going solo.

"I'd rather stand alone and fight for something real than kneel for crumbs under a false alliance," Muluzi concluded.