Liberia: Al-Hussein Fadiga Released On Bail Following Arrest in Libel Case

MONROVIA — Al-Hussein Fadiga, one of two brothers at the center of a high-profile libel case, has been released on bail just hours after being remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Fadiga was arrested Monday by court sheriffs acting on a writ from the Civil Law Court at the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Monrovia. The arrest was part of ongoing efforts to enforce a $1.6 million judgment awarded to former Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Director Abraham Kromah in a civil lawsuit against the Fadiga brothers.

Court officials said the action followed multiple failed attempts to serve judicial summonses on the defendants, who were found liable in the libel suit. The court ruled in favor of Kromah, who is seeking $1.5 million in general damages and $100,000 in other damages.

"The arrest came after repeated orders to appear were ignored," a court staffer told reporters.

Authorities said Fadiga's brother and co-defendant, Hassan Fadiga, remains at large. Law enforcement sources confirmed that a search is underway to locate and apprehend him.

Shortly after Al-Hussein was taken into custody, Hassan Fadiga posted on Facebook from an undisclosed location, accusing Kromah of attempting to assault his brother.

"After Ab Kromah did not achieve his objective today, he angrily chased my brother in the traffic and attempted physically and verbally to assault him," Hassan alleged in the post.