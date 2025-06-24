Liberia: Al-Hussein Fadiga Released On Bail Following Arrest in Libel Case

24 June 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

MONROVIA — Al-Hussein Fadiga, one of two brothers at the center of a high-profile libel case, has been released on bail just hours after being remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Fadiga was arrested Monday by court sheriffs acting on a writ from the Civil Law Court at the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Monrovia. The arrest was part of ongoing efforts to enforce a $1.6 million judgment awarded to former Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Director Abraham Kromah in a civil lawsuit against the Fadiga brothers.

Court officials said the action followed multiple failed attempts to serve judicial summonses on the defendants, who were found liable in the libel suit. The court ruled in favor of Kromah, who is seeking $1.5 million in general damages and $100,000 in other damages.

"The arrest came after repeated orders to appear were ignored," a court staffer told reporters.

Authorities said Fadiga's brother and co-defendant, Hassan Fadiga, remains at large. Law enforcement sources confirmed that a search is underway to locate and apprehend him.

Shortly after Al-Hussein was taken into custody, Hassan Fadiga posted on Facebook from an undisclosed location, accusing Kromah of attempting to assault his brother.

"After Ab Kromah did not achieve his objective today, he angrily chased my brother in the traffic and attempted physically and verbally to assault him," Hassan alleged in the post.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.