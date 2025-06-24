Mauritius: Minister Reza Uteem Calls for Skilling, Upskilling and Reskilling to Meet Future Workforce Demands

The importance of skilling, upskilling, and reskilling, alongside the promotion of entrepreneurship as a cornerstone of Mauritius' future workforce, was underscored by the Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Mr Reza Uteem, during an award ceremony hosted by EXU Business School on 21 June 2025, at Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène.

Addressing certificate recipients and the teaching staff, the Minister commended EXU's hands-on and practical approach to education. "EXU is not only about earning a degree but it also offers training that prepares you for the real world - how to write a CV, prepare for interviews, and communicate effectively. These are the skills that give people confidence," he said.

With regard to the impact of technological advancements on the world of work, the Minister stated that Mauritius is at a pivotal juncture. "Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries, performing tasks with greater speed and precision. To remain competitive, businesses must evolve--and so must our workforce," he said.

According to Mr Uteem, lifelong learning is no longer optional. "With over 50,000 foreign workers and 35,000 unemployed Mauritians, including a 17% youth unemployment rate, it is clear that the challenge is not the lack of jobs, but the mismatch of skills. Mauritians must embrace continuous training to remain employable," he added.

He further spoke about EXU Business School's flexible learning model which allows professionals to study part-time, access courses online, and catch up on missed content.

The Minister also outlined Government initiatives supporting entrepreneurship, ranging from SME loans to training programmes, mentoring, and the provision of equipment and resources. "Many individuals have the talent to start a business but need support in areas like management, marketing, and scaling up. Government initiatives are in place to help them succeed," he recalled.

In closing, he urged the youth to think beyond traditional career paths and brace themselves to navigate a fast-changing job market. "It's time to shift the mindset. Whether you want to be employed or become an employer, you must keep learning. The future belongs to those who are ready to adapt," he said.

For his part, the Director of EXU Business School, Mr Manish Cushmagee, reiterated the training institution's founding mission, which is to bridge the gap between education and the job market, and to equip students with the tools to become leaders, changemakers, and entrepreneurs.

"We do not merely train students, we nurture responsible citizens and leaders of tomorrow. Every student we accompany is an investment in the future of our country," he said. He also reminded students that while knowledge is important, it is attitude, ethics, and a sense of purpose that will define their success and leadership.