Mauritius: Minister Boolell Pledges to Keep Vegetable Prices Stable While Boosting Farming

The prices of potatoes and onions will be fixed, with potatoes capped at Rs 25 per pound. In addition, concrete measures will be implemented to ensure that staple vegetables remain affordable so as to ease the burden on consumers and stabilise the food market.

The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, made this announcement, yesterday, at the Municipal City Council in Port Louis, where he chaired a meeting with stakeholders from the food crop sector. The meeting aimed to gather data and identify practical solutions to reduce price rigidity in the local market, thereby ensuring greater affordability for consumers.

In his address Minister Boolell emphasised the urgency of tackling the recent surge in vegetable prices, which has sparked growing concern among consumers, particularly following an extended drought that severely affected local crop production. In this regard, he reaffirmed Government's commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring price stability in the market.

To further support this objective Dr Boolell recalled that Budget 2025-2026 allocates some Rs 800 million to assist farmers, planters, and breeders through various support schemes and programmes. This financial provision, he said, demonstrates Government's resolve to strengthen agricultural resilience and promote food self-sufficiency.

Moreover Minister Boolell highlighted the importance of enhanced coordination between his Ministry and the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute to provide planters with clear and accurate guidance on land suitability and crop choices. Such collaboration, he noted, is vital to optimising production and improving the overall efficiency and sustainability of the agricultural sector.

Addressing the issue of labour shortages in agriculture, the Minister announced plans to recruit workers from India to support local farming activities. He further reiterated Government's long-term commitment to strengthening the sector, improving food security, and fostering increased productivity and innovation in the agricultural industry for the future.