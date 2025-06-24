Liberia: PUL Establishes Office of National Media Coordination

In a move to enhance media governance and accountability across Liberia, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has launched a new policy framework establishing the Office of National Media Coordination.

This initiative, announced by PUL President Julius Kanubah, is described as a landmark step toward decentralizing and strengthening the Union's presence and impact throughout the country. The framework creates a centralized secretariat supported by regional county coordinators and county-level leadership drawn from PUL Sub-chapters.

According to Kanubah, the new office is intended to institutionalize shared leadership, improve operations, distribute costs and benefits equitably, and make the Union more responsive to the needs of journalists outside of Monrovia.

"Historically, the PUL has faced criticism, justifiably or not, for being overly focused on Monrovia, lacking participatory and accountable leadership, and failing to demonstrate substantial impacts in the counties," said Kanubah. "We believe this institutional innovation will significantly strengthen the PUL's presence in each county, advance journalism and media practice for a better Liberia, and ensure the security and welfare of all PUL members."

The new policy framework, developed by a technical working group and endorsed by media leaders nationwide, clearly outlines the rationale, legal foundation, roles, responsibilities, gender considerations, accountability mechanisms, and terms of office for those serving in the new Office of National Media Coordination.

It also introduces updated qualifications and responsibilities for county-level leaders of PUL Sub-chapters, ensuring competence, inclusion, and responsible media governance at the grassroots level.

Each PUL Sub-chapter will now serve as the Union's lead representative body in its respective county, uniting all local journalists, media practitioners, and media institutions. These sub-chapters will coordinate with the central secretariat and regional coordinators to ensure seamless operations and better service delivery to members.

With the framework in place, the PUL leadership is expected to soon begin appointing officers to various posts within the newly created office, including positions at the national secretariat, among regional coordinators, and within the leadership of Sub-chapters across all 15 counties.

The establishment of the Office of National Media Coordination marks a pivotal chapter in the Press Union's effort to build a more inclusive, accountable, and effective media sector across Liberia.