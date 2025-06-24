Uganda: Former Kabojja Teacher Get Four Year Jail Term for Attempting to Sodomise Pupil

The Chief Magistrates Court at Buganda Road in Kampala has sentenced a former teacher at Kabojja Junior School to four years and six months' imprisonment for attempting to sodomise a pupil during a school trip.

Godfrey Muhumuza was also sentenced to three years imprisonment for indecent assault on a minor aged 11 years.

In determining the sentences, Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi considered aggravated factors such as the victim's tender age, abuse of authority by Muhumuza, the vulnerability of the victim, and emotional harm caused were taken into consideration.

"On count one, the convict is sentenced to four years and six months in prison and I deduct one month and 14 days spent on remand . The convict will therefore serve four years, four months and 16 days," Kayizzi said.

On the second offence, the teacher will serve two years, two months and six days after deducting the period spent on remand.

The 48 year old teacher was arrested in 2025 after during a school trip to and from Western Uganda, he forced the victim, his student, to touch his genitals.

The discomfort of the victim led him to report the matter to his mother who reported it to the Police.

The Police arrested Muhumuza but he later entered into a pre-bargain arrangement where he admitted to the charges and got a lighter sentence.

Chief State Attorney Joan Keko and State Attorney Ivan Kyazze from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions were the lead prosecutors.

"These convictions demonstrate our commitment to ensuring justice for victims of sexual abuse by holding perpetrators accountable. Justice must be served to ensure safety, dignity, for all," the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said.