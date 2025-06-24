Ghana: Woman Remanded Over Stealing Gh¢800,000 Mistakenly Transferred to Her Account

Trader, Constance Gyasi Nimako, has been remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing and laundering money mistakenly credited to her bank account.

Nimako, also known as Maa Adwoa, is alleged to have spent GH¢770,500 out of GH¢800,000 that was erroneously transferred to her Ecobank account.

She reportedly transferred GH¢300,000 to her mother's account at Fidelity Bank and GH¢400,000 to her own account at GCB Bank, and withdrew GH¢70,500 in cash.

She has been charged with stealing and money laundering, while her mother, Cecilia Gyasi, has been charged with abetment of crime to wit money laundering. The two pleaded not guilty.

Related Articles

Presiding Judge, Mrs Susan Eduful, after listening to arguments from both the prosecution and defence, remanded Nimako due to the grave nature of the charge and concerns that she might not appear to stand trial.

Cecilia Gyasi was, however, granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties, who must be immediate family members earning not less than GH¢2,000 monthly.

The case has been adjourned to July 7, 2025.

The complainant, prosecution said, was the chief executive officer of a company (name withheld), which holds a bank account with Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) and a personal account with Ecobank Ghana.

On February 4, 2025, the complainant instructed the Manet Branch of CBG to transfer GH¢800,000 from the company's CBG account to his personal Ecobank account for a business transaction.

However, in executing the transfer, the complainant mistakenly quoted Nimako's Ecobank account number instead of his own.

The funds were erroneously transferred into Nimako's account on February 6, 2025

The error came to light when the complainant followed up with CBG about the delay in the expected transfer.

Upon discovering the mistake, CBG contacted Ecobank to recall the funds, only to learn that by February 11, Nimako had already moved the money, leaving only GH¢29,778.47 in the account.

Efforts by both banks to retrieve the money proved futile as she refused to return the funds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Head of Security and Investigations at CBG subsequently assisted the complainant to report the matter to the police.

The prosecution said when contacted by the police, Nimako refused to cooperate, rained insults and curses on the officers,

and went into hiding.

She was later arrested in Kumasi, while her mother, Gyasi, was arrested in Accra.

Investigations revealed that Nimako informed her mother about the money and instructed her to withdraw the GH¢300,000 transferred into her account, which she did.

During interrogation, Nimako claimed the money was sent to her by a foreign company with whom she had no prior dealings.

She further claimed she had ordered goods with the funds and was awaiting their delivery.

Prosecution indicated that investigations are ongoing to trace and recover the remaining amount. --GNA