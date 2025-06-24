Ghana: Coach Ouattara Named Nasco Coach of the Month

Former Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has been named the NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for May/June after guiding the Phobians to an impressive fourth-place finish last season.

The Ivorian tactician achieved four wins and a draw in the last five games of the season, picking up 13 points from a possible 15 while scoring seven goals and conceding only one in the process.

As part of his award, Coach Ouattara will receive a 42-inch television set from Electroland Ghana Limited, sponsors of the NASCO awards.

His goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, was also named the Ghana Premier League's Best Goalkeeper for May/June by the Ex-National Goalkeepers Union. Asare's composure and confidence between the posts helped Hearts of Oak secure 13 points out of a possible 15 during the month under review.

He kept three clean sheets, including back-to-back shutouts against Legon Cities and FC Samartex 1996, and conceded just one goal.

Asare will receive a pair of gloves, a branded towel, a water bottle, and a T-shirt from the Ex-National Goalkeepers Union (NEGO).

Meanwhile, Nations FC's Kelvin Ampoful has been adjudged the NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for May/June following his outstanding performance, scoring three goals in five league matches, including a notable brace against Legon Cities in their Matchday 31 fixture.

He also won the most man-of-the-match awards during the month, claiming three.

For his reward, Ampoful will receive a 42-inch television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.