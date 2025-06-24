Ghana: Atlantic Catering Becomes First Ghanaian Catering Company to Join UN Global Compact

24 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Atlantic Catering has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), becoming the first Ghanaian full-service catering and hospitality company to be recognised as a signatory of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The signing took place last Wednesday, at the company's head office in Accra, during a private onboarding ceremony attended by representatives of UN Global Compact Ghana and the Atlantic Catering leadership team.

The UN Global Compact brings together businesses around the world committed to aligning their operations with universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, while advancing the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Tolu Lacroix, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Ghana, welcomed Atlantic Catering into the network and emphasised the importance of private sector leadership in building a more sustainable future.

"Companies like Atlantic Catering play a vital role in shaping a business environment that is responsible, ethical and future-focused. Their participation strengthens our mission to advance sustainability across all sectors," he said.

Atlantic Catering is already embedding the Ten Principles of the UNGC into both its operations and long-term strategy through its CARES initiative, taking active steps in areas such as waste reduction, ethical sourcing, staff well-being and more.

The company sees sustainability not just as a global priority but as a local responsibility.

"Joining the UN Global Compact is a natural extension of our values," Maud Lindsay-Gamrat, CEO of Atlantic Catering said.

"We understand that true hospitality goes beyond exceptional food and service. It also about CARE. Caring for people, communities and the planet," she said.

The announcement comes during World Environment Month, reinforcing the company's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and leading sustainable business practices within Ghana's hospitality industry and beyond.

