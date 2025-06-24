Ghana: Govt Set to Launch Agribusiness Export Policy to Boost Global Market Access - Deputy Trade Minister

Government will next month introduce a comprehensive agribusiness export policy designed to strengthen Ghana's foothold in the international agricultural market, Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mr Sampson Ahi, has announced.

Speaking at the Channel One TV's AgriFair 2025 on Saturday, Mr Ahi explained that the new policy would provide strategic direction and incentive structures for exporters, while promoting value addition and increased production across the agricultural value chain.

"As a Ministry, we are finalising a programme to launch the agribusiness export policy, which will clearly outline the benefits and opportunities available to exporters. We expect to roll it out sometime next month, after which we will engage directly with stakeholders to ensure they take full advantage of the support government is offering," he said.

Mr Ahi noted President John Dramani Mahama's hands-on approach to promoting sustainable exports, adding that the President was personally chairing a national committee focused on driving the export of locally produced goods.

"Our President is championing sustainable exports and is leading efforts to ensure that what we produce here is exported. Value addition is key--our farmers must continue to process and package their products properly to be globally competitive. Thankfully, we are seeing great progress in that direction," he stated.

He stated that the soon-to-be-launched policy would not only lay out the government's support framework for exporters, but also foster inclusive dialogue with sector stakeholders to ensure the policy's effective implementation.

AgriFair 2025, held at the Efua Sutherland Children Park drew participation from across the agricultural ecosystem, including farmers, processors, agribusiness entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

Joining Mr Ahi at the fair were Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku; Feed Ghana Coordinator, Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness Industry Mr Noah Tumfo; Mr Bright Demodzi; Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr Kwasi Etu Bonde.