Ghana: Refrain From Negative Practices Likely to Destroy Your Future - Ho Central MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, Mr Richard Edem Kofi Kpotosu, has called on graduates of Junior High Schools (JHS) awaiting results to refrain from negative practices likely to destroy their future.

Mr Kpotosu said it was important for them to distance themselves from bad companies, drunkenness, and indulging in illicit drug use but rather support their parents to enable them to continue supporting their education to make them responsible adults.

The MP who made the call at the end of a health walk he organised for over three thousand JHS graduates awaiting result in the Ho Municipality last Saturday announced that he would support the first twenty graduates who scored one in all nine subjects with chop boxes and trunks to the Senior High School (SHS).

He said the period of waiting for results should not become a trying moment for them, and said it should be seen as a transition period from basic to SHS, where their parents would guide them into the future, and asked them to be obedient and humble to their parents.

Mr Kpotosu also admonished parents to play their roles more effectively by guiding their wards to be of good behaviour at the crucial time of their lives, to ensure that they would not fall victim to social vices that would not distract them from their future hopes and aspirations.

He said it was important for them to take advantage of the available opportunities in education to develop themselves, and become responsible adults in the future.

In a related development, the Ho Central MP also donated 50 bags of cement to the Volta Regional Police Training School in Ho in support of the parade square project.

Mr Kpotosu said the police needed to be motivated to work harder, saying the gesture formed part of the motivation and stressed that the police over the years demonstrated a high level of professionalism which made the Ho Municipality one of the most peaceful area to live.

He said it was important for the police to maintain the high professional standard, and said the police command in the municipality should continue working hard to keep criminals away from the people to make the municipality the best place to live and transact businesses.

Mr Kpotosu also toured the Ho Central Police barracks, and promised to lobby for the rehabilitation of the access roads to make the barracks more attractive to boost the morale of the officers.

The Officer Commanding the Volta Regional Police Training School in Ho, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr William Yankey Acolatse, who received the cement, thanked the MP for the gesture and urged individuals, groups and organisations to emulate him.