Ghana: ECG Introduces Advanced Smart Prepaid Meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ashanti West Region, has begun a pilot initiative aimed at introducing advanced smart prepaid meters in the Ahenema Kokoben District.

As part of the company's flagship "Loss Reduction Project" (LRP),100 smart prepaid meters--comprising 90 single-phase and 10 three-phase--have been installed at Brofoyedru in the Atwima Kwanwoma Municipality.

The pilot project would run for two months, after which a full-scale rollout would commence if the trial proves successful.

Addressing the media, Mr George Amoah, General Manager of ECG Ashanti West Region, explained that while some districts in the region already operated with a general smart prepaid system, "this project is designed to provide a dedicated metering system for Ahenema Kokoben alone".

He highlighted the district's rapid expansion, noting that the customer base, currently exceeding 50,000, is expected to reach between 80,000 and 100,000 by next year. And, emphasised the necessity of ensuring a sustainable and efficient metering system to accommodate the growing demand, particularly as development within Greater Kumasi continued to extend toward the enclave.

Under the pilot program, customers with non-smart prepaid meters, faulty prepaid meters, and select postpaid meters have had their meters replaced at no cost.

ECG is actively monitoring the new system to assess its efficiency and ensure seamless implementation before scaling the project to the entire district.

Additionally, customers who had prepaid credits on their old meters would have their balance transferred to the new system, with several already confirming successful transfers.

ECG has also established an educational program, a dedicated WhatsApp feedback platform, and routine field visits to ensure ease of use and address customer concerns.

The new smart prepaid meters have been designed to provide several advantages to customers and the company, as customers can now conveniently recharge their meters anytime and anywhere using the ECG PowerApp or shortcode *226#.

The meters come with a User Interface Unit, allowing households to receive real-time updates on energy consumption and purchases. Additionally, the smart prepaid meters comply with ECG's new Meter Management System (MMS), enabling customers to buy prepaid credit from any vendor across all ECG operational regions, regardless of location, using their STS number.

The company will also be able to monitor the meters remotely, detect tampering attempts, and deactivate compromised meters until the issue is resolved.

To address metering shortages, Mr Amoah stated that ECG has cleared all 2024 backlog requests for new meters in six districts under the LRP, including Adum, Ahinsan, Danyame, Kokoben, Abuakwa, and Suame.

He added that the company has commenced replacing faulty meters to further reduce energy losses. He warned against illegal tampering, stating that any meter detected to have been compromised would automatically shut down, preventing the customer from purchasing additional credit until they report to ECG. Offenders caught engaging in illegal connections would face surcharges.

To combat power theft, ECG is encouraging the public to report any fraudulent activities through its offices or by calling the national task force at 0551444011.

The company has introduced an incentive system where whistleblowers will receive a six percent commission on any recovered from identified illegal connections.

Mr Rudolph Ahiekpor, Project Manager, urged the public to exercise caution during installation procedures, avoid tampering with equipment, and promptly report any safety hazards to ECG personnel. He also advised parents to ensure children maintain a safe distance during installations.

The Ashanti West ECG Region comprises eight districts: Adum, Ahinsan, Danyame, Kokoben, Abuakwa, Suame, Offinso, and Bibiani.