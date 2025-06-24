Nigeria: Orkuma Academy Are Champions of Moses Orkuma Unity Cup

The 8th edition of the Moses Orkuma annual football tournament ended with a funfair yesterday at the iconic JS Tarka Stadium as Orkuma Football Academy edged out city rivals, St. Michaels Ameladu 1-0 to take home the coveted trophy and N500,000 cash prize.

Both teams battled to a goalless draw in the first half of the keenly contested final before Peter Michael Ngede broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute to hand his side their first title since the competition started in 2018.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the donor of the Cup, Moses Terese Orkuma, commended the organising committee for providing a level playing field for all the participating clubs.

Orkuma, a Nigerian international who recently joined Moroccan giants, Raja Casablanca in a two-year deal, reiterated his commitment to the competition as he said it is his own way of giving back to the society.

"I am happy that this edition is another success story. The clubs have given me enough reason to continue to sponsor this competition.

"I urge the organising committee to begin to think of how we would make the next edition even better than what we have just witnessed.

"I am also happy to announce that more than 10 outstanding players have been picked by the technical committee. They will soon travel out for trials in Africa and Europe," said the former US Monastir captain.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary Benue State Ministry of Sports and chairman Lobi Stars FC, Dr. Philip Nongu, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Dr. Tyover Dajoh, the Chairman of vandeikya Local Government, Hon. Guda Alia, wife of the Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs. Kundumiyol Dajoh and a host of ex-football players in Benue State, were some of the dignitaries who graced the final.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of trophy and cash prizes to the four finalists and the outstanding players.