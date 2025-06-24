Nigeria: Super Falcons Square Up Against Portugal in Friendly

23 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria's Super Falcons, aiming for a 10th continental gong at the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco next month, will take on the senior women national team of Portugal today in a friendly match in Lisbon.

The Falcons' contingent flew out of the Federal Capital, Abuja to Casablanca on Sunday morning aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight, and then travelled to Lisbon.

After appearing at the Portuguese and Moroccan embassies during the week as part of the procedure for visa processing, the nine-time African champions trained at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Thursday evening, and at the Turf Arena on Friday and Saturday, in preparation for Monday's encounter.

Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi, experienced defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Christy Ucheibe and forward Francisca Ordega were among those that worked out under the guidance of Head Coach Justine Madugu and his assistants.

US-based defender Michelle Alozie, Saud Arabia-based Ashleigh Plumptre, captain Rasheedat Ajibade and fellow midfielders Halimatu Ayinde, Jennifer Echegini and Toni Payne, as well as forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Rinsola Babajide and Chinwendu Ihezuo will team up with the team at the training camp in the Portuguese capital.

Today's encounter will take place at the Estádio José Gomes in the Amadora precinct of Lisbon, and will commence at 7pm Portugal time (same time as in Nigeria).

