Zimbabwe: Bluffhill Pitbull Owner Denied Bail

24 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

A Harare man whose dogs fatally mauled a passerby in the Bluffhill suburb last month has been denied bail.

Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa ruled against granting bail to Mike Mapinga, who is facing charges of culpable homicide.

According to the State, Mapinga owns three pit bulls and a Rottweiler, which he allegedly left unmuzzled and unsupervised at his rented residential property.

The prosecution contends that this act of negligence directly led to the tragic death of Samuel Machara a passerby who was attacked after the dogs reportedly scaled a low perimeter wall and charged into the street.

Machara sustained severe injuries and died after the incident sparking outrage among local residents and renewed calls for tighter regulation around the ownership of aggressive dog breeds.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.