Zimbabwe: Schoolboy Mauled in Latest Dog Attack in Harare Suburb

A schoolboy was left injured yesterday morning after being attacked by three dogs--two Boerboels and a Rottweiler in the latest in a series of dog attacks reported in Harare.

The boy was bitten on the throat, back and stomach and was reportedly being dragged by the dogs when passengers in a commuter omnibus commonly known as a kombi intervened. T

he passengers quickly disembarked and managed to rescue the child.

Ward 41 Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the growing number of dog attacks in the area.

"Another dog attack has happened in our ward. This time we thank God that there was no fatality," she said.

Councillor Kadzombe said the dogs were not strays but came from a private residence.

"This has made me come to you as your Councillor to really have this difficult but important discussion, as both attacks have been caused by not stray dogs but dogs from residences with owners.

"Today's attack was caused by two Boerbulls and a Rottweiler that got out of the gate as the owner was going to work and they did not make sure that they put them back before leaving," she said.

The boy is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Kadzombe commended the quick actions of the kombi passengers who witnessed the attack.

"The young boy was saved by people who were in a kombi as they saw him being dragged by the dogs. They bit him on his throat, back and stomach and he is currently receiving treatment," she added.

She called for greater responsibility among pet owners and said coordinated action was being planned to curb further incidents.

"We need to be responsible pet owners, neighbours and community members. I have arranged with the Council development control team and SPCA that next week we will roll out an operation to take all the dogs that will be seen in the streets in our community," she said.

This latest attack comes just weeks after a man from Bluff Hill, Samuel Machara, was fatally mauled by a pit bull.

The dog reportedly jumped over a low perimeter wall before attacking Machara as he walked by a nearby street.

He later died from the injuries sustained.