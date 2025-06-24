Nigeria: Drugs Responsible for New Waves of Insecurity in Nigeria - NDLEA

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that drugs have been found to aggregate conflicts, crime and new waves of insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed by the Strategic Commander, Apapa Strategic Command, NDLEA, ACGN Buba Wakama, on Monday, at a press briefing to flag off the commemoration of the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit drug trafficking titled, "The Evidence Is Clear: Invest In Prevention, Break The Cycle," held in Lagos.

According to Wakama, the theme of the 2025 World Drugs Day was to strengthen actions in curtailing the availability, accessibility and affordability of drugs in society.

"June 26th of every year has been designated by the United Nations as a day to create awareness on the dangers of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and adopt localised actions by member countries aimed at sensitising their immediate communities to achieve a World free of drug use and trafficking.

"The 2018 UN Drugs Survey estimates that 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 years had used drugs in the preceding years. There is no more unmistakable evidence of the drug epidemic than this.

The theme for the year is, therefore, apt. It is also consistent with our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), a novel idea and brainchild of our visionary leader, Brig. the Chairman of NDLEA. Gen. Buba Marwa, (Rtd). The theme urges us to strengthen actions and cooperation in curtailing the availability, accessibility, and affordability of drugs.

"If we must guarantee sound health and security in our communities, as Drugs have been found to aggravate conflicts, Crime and new waves of insecurity, e.g Kidnapping, Banditry and Terrorism."

Wakama further stated that the objective of the engagement is to bring together a broad spectrum of stakeholders against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

"I am happy to inform you that Apapa Strategic Command has undertaken the initiative to embark on some activities that will increase awareness and knowledge of the potential health, social and legal consequences of Illicit drug use and trafficking.