Nigeria: Kaduna Deepens Transparency Drive Through Cost Initiative, Reaffirms Stakeholder Collaboration

To promote transparency and accountability in infrastructure delivery, stakeholders in Kaduna State have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration between civil society, the media, government, and the private sector under the CoST Infrastructure Transparency Initiative.

At the event, Tara Jeremiah, CoST manager in Kaduna, underscored the vital role of partnership between civil society and the media in ensuring a robust social accountability framework that can drive meaningful service delivery, especially at the grassroots.

"The essence of this engagement is to deepen collaboration between civil society and the media, forming a strong social accountability platform that improves infrastructure performance. We have observed disparities in contractor engagement--while some deliver quality work, others fall short.

The question is: how do we manage this disparity? The answer lies in sustained collaboration and a commitment to transparency."

Jeremiah noted that the CoST Initiative in Kaduna State enjoys significant political will, citing the governor's official launch of the programme.

He also highlighted the operational structure of the Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG), which includes four representatives each from government, civil society, and the private sector.

Also speaking at the event was the commissioner for budget and planning, Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia, who emphasised the state government's openness to feedback and collaboration.

He praised the meeting as timely and crucial in the state's ongoing efforts to promote transparency.

"We are here to do business, and I must say this is a very important meeting. The engagement between the civil society and media is a powerful partnership that supports our transparency agenda. The government is open to partnering with all sectors to address the concerns raised."

Monrovia urged stakeholders to remain actively involved in the digital infrastructure transparency portal developed with support from a development partner, noting that the platform is designed for public access and scrutiny.

"Your feedback is critical. If we leave it solely to government control, we lose the opportunity for real transparency. Please use it, explore it, and tell us what's working."

He further highlighted the government's willingness to accept and welcome constructive criticism.