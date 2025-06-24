Nigeria: Lamido's Outburst Shows Opposition Is Frustrated - APC G3

The APC Grassroots Governance Group (APC G3) has slammed former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, over his recent remarks against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing them as the latest sign of desperation and frustration within the opposition's ranks.

Lamido, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had during a live television appearance accused President Tinubu of supporting the annulment of the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He also claimed that the president only gained political relevance after the formation of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and alleged that his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, mobilised market women to back the annulment.

In response, APC G3, in a statement issued on Monday by its national coordinator, Amechi Chuks Oyema, dismissed Lamido's allegations as "baseless, revisionist, and a desperate attempt to malign the legacy of a man who has consistently fought for democracy."

According to Oyema, the outburst is one of many antics by opposition figures who have failed to gain traction with Nigerians since leaving office. He said the public is no longer swayed by "spent political actors who thrived only when in power but have contributed little outside the corridors of government."

"Nigerians are watching and can clearly see through this calculated attempt to distort history and mislead the public," the statement said. "The likes of Lamido and his coalition of anti-Tinubu forces are becoming desperate because their relevance continues to diminish. Their frustration is obvious, and their tactics are becoming increasingly laughable."

APC G3 further argued that the coalition has failed to offer any credible alternative to the current administration, describing its members as power-hungry individuals who cannot survive outside public office.

"Remember one of them who was Speaker for eight years, Governor for another eight years, and Super Minister for yet another eight years, now saying he is hungry barely two years out of office. They want to continue to feed fat on Nigerians," Oyema noted.

He also pointed to other prominent figures in the opposition coalition, alleging that their tenure in public service was marked by failure and mismanagement.

"For another member of the coalition, the people of Southern Kaduna are in a hurry to forget his eight years in power. And yet another was in charge of Nigeria's privatisation process that left the economy in ruins. These are the same people now claiming to have solutions to our economic challenges."

APC G3 maintained that while the current administration's reforms may be tough, they are necessary for building a more stable and prosperous Nigeria.

"Nigerians cannot be deceived. The bold steps being taken by President Tinubu are laying the foundation for a sound economy. Those who failed to act when they had the chance should not be the ones offering unsolicited advice," the statement added.

The group reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu, urging Nigerians to remain patient and steadfast as the government implements reforms to address long-standing structural issues.