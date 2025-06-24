Zimbabwe: Killer Pitbull Owner Denied Bail

24 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Harare man, Mike Mpinga, whose pitbull fatally attacked a passerby, will remain locked up after he was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

The State is accusing Mike Mupinga of negligence, which resulted in the death of Samuel Machara.

Mupinga (40) of Blufhill is charged with culpable homicide.

According to the State, on May 31 2025, during the night, the accused person, being the owner of four vicious dogs comprising three pit bulls and a Rottweiler, negligently left the vicious dogs unmuzzled in the yard of his rented house.

"The accused person then went into his bedroom, leaving the dogs roaming around his yard, which is secured by a short perimeter wall built of bricks and mortar.

"The accused person's vicious dogs then scaled over the short perimeter wall and met the now deceased Samuel Machara who was walking along the nearby street," said prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi.

The dogs then bit the now deceased all over the body.

Machara sustained some deep wounds on the neck and lacerations on hands, legs and the stomach before he succumbed to the injuries.

The State said the dogs were positively identified to be the accused's by both the witnesses and the accused.

Mupinga's white pit bull dog had blood stains all over its body.

The dogs were recovered from the accused person's home by the police and members of the Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [SPCA] after the discovery of the now deceased's remains on the nearby roadside.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.