Zimbabwe: Killer Pitbull Owner Denied Bail

A Harare man, Mike Mpinga, whose pitbull fatally attacked a passerby, will remain locked up after he was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

The State is accusing Mike Mupinga of negligence, which resulted in the death of Samuel Machara.

Mupinga (40) of Blufhill is charged with culpable homicide.

According to the State, on May 31 2025, during the night, the accused person, being the owner of four vicious dogs comprising three pit bulls and a Rottweiler, negligently left the vicious dogs unmuzzled in the yard of his rented house.

"The accused person then went into his bedroom, leaving the dogs roaming around his yard, which is secured by a short perimeter wall built of bricks and mortar.

"The accused person's vicious dogs then scaled over the short perimeter wall and met the now deceased Samuel Machara who was walking along the nearby street," said prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi.

The dogs then bit the now deceased all over the body.

Machara sustained some deep wounds on the neck and lacerations on hands, legs and the stomach before he succumbed to the injuries.

The State said the dogs were positively identified to be the accused's by both the witnesses and the accused.

Mupinga's white pit bull dog had blood stains all over its body.

The dogs were recovered from the accused person's home by the police and members of the Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [SPCA] after the discovery of the now deceased's remains on the nearby roadside.