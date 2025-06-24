South Africa: Western Cape, Northern Cape Residents Urged to Be Cautious Amid Cold Front

Communities have been urged by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, to be cautious as an intense cold front is anticipated to impact parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Wednesday to Friday.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), a cold front will make landfall tomorrow over the south-western regions of the country, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, snow, and extremely rough sea conditions.

The weather service has warned the public about the potential impact of heavy rainfall expected in the western parts of the Western Cape, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, saying this could result in localised flooding from Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecasters have also predicted that roads may become wet and slippery, significantly increasing the risk of road accidents. The public, especially motorists, are urged to drive with caution, reduce speed, and avoid flooded roads.

The SAWS said strong, gusty winds over the interior may cause localised structural damage and uproot trees, posing risks to property and lives.

"As a government, we are deeply concerned about the possible impact of this approaching cold front. We call on all residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, to remain alert, follow official weather updates, and take precautionary steps to protect their lives and property," Hlabisa said.

The Minister urged municipalities, provincial disaster management centres, and all stakeholders in the affected provinces to remain vigilant, activate contingency plans, and ensure rapid response measures are implemented to assist communities in need.

Cold to icy conditions are expected, with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, extending into the south-western interior of the Northern Cape.

According to the department, severe weather is anticipated to affect the maritime sector.

Gale-force winds and rough seas with wave heights of 5.5 to 7.5 metres are expected along the Northern Cape and Western Cape coastlines.

"This could cause major disruptions to the fishing and port operations and increase the risk of vessels capsizing and accidents at sea."

Coastal residents, fishers, and beachgoers are strongly advised to stay away from the shoreline and follow maritime safety warnings.

As a cold front moves eastward, the Eastern Cape is expected to feel its effects on Thursday, 26 June, with strong and damaging winds spreading across much of the province, which is already prone to weather-related incidents.

By Friday, 27 June, the department warned that cold and windy conditions will extend into parts of the interior of the eastern provinces, with daytime temperatures dropping significantly.