South Africa: Deputy President to Speak At G20 Youth Roundtable in Johannesburg

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will address the high-level Group of 20 (G20) intergenerational roundtable hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) on Friday in Johannesburg.

The roundtable is part of South Africa's G20 Presidency and will focus on promoting equity, enhancing capabilities, and fostering innovation.

The Deputy President's Office announced that the upcoming gathering will bring together youth activists, professionals, international partners and policymakers.

The focus of the event will be to discuss inclusive development pathways and generational equity.

The roundtable will include high-level contributions from Cabinet members, industry leaders, continental development partners, and representatives from civil society.

"The engagement also aims to amplify youth voices in shaping national and global development agendas, while accelerating opportunities for their meaningful inclusion in economic, governance, and innovation ecosystems," said the Presidency.

In line with the priorities of the G20 Presidency, Deputy President Mashatile will discuss the importance of building youth capabilities for a developmental state.

He will address the structural barriers that young people face and promote government-led solutions through collaborative policy instruments, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In addition, his talk will emphasise the need for strategic investments in education, innovation, and inclusive growth.

"This roundtable engagement, which advances the development and empowerment of the county's young people, falls within the ambit of the Deputy President's responsibility as the Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council," the statement read.