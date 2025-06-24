South Africa: MEC Gives Youth Development Initiative the Thumbs Up

North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, has given his endorsement to youth development through agriculture.

He expressed his support for a new smart farming initiative designed to empower 10 young agri-preneurs from the rural village of Schaumburg, located near Skeerpoort in the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality.

This as the launch of the initiative took place on Friday, 20 June 2025, at Earth Hub Africa, marking the official start of the beneficiaries' journey toward earning a National Certificate in Plant Production. It is spearheaded by Earth Hub Africa in collaboration with the MTN SA Foundation and Shell Downstream South Africa.

As a grassroots agricultural platform, Earth Hub Africa empowers smallholder farmers and youth-led agri-enterprises by providing access to land, training, and market integration.

According to the provincial department, the smart farming programme introduces young people to modern agricultural practices, digital tools, and market-oriented farming techniques.

"It aligns with the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's vision of increasing youth participation in agriculture while promoting food security and economic self-sufficiency."

Sambatha lauded Earth Hub Africa, MTN SA Foundation and Shell SA for their ongoing commitment to developing rural communities through smart agriculture, particularly in rural areas.

"This partnership reflects the kind of innovation and collaboration we need to truly uplift our people. These young agri-preneurs are the future of food security and economic resilience in our province," he added.

He further affirmed his department's commitment to working closely with MTN, Shell, and other partners to ensure continued support for the beneficiaries, including mentorship and access to departmental programmes aimed at fostering growth in the agri-sector.

The MEC used the platform to encourage both MTN and Shell to explore opportunities for expanding the smart farming initiative to other districts within the province, allowing more young people to benefit from te impactful programme.

Jafta Lin Boya, one of the beneficiaries, expressed deep gratitude, calling it a life-changing opportunity.

"We come from a place where access to resources is limited, but today we feel seen and empowered. It is an opportunity to change our lives and our communities through farming."

This initiative emphasises the importance of strategic collaboration in driving meaningful change and reinforces the department's belief that young people are essential to unlocking the full potential of agriculture in the province.