South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Limpopo Farm Murder Accused

The Polokwane High Court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for a farm murder following a botched robbery.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the men were also sentenced to an additional 42 years' imprisonment for related offences. These include conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

During the trial, the three - Malesela Albert Mangena, Velly Segwale and Lesiba Solly Segwale - pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"The court heard that on 07 October 2022, the trio conspired to commit a robbery at Derdekraal Farm. Upon arrival, they entered the house and held a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint, demanding money and the safe keys. They handcuffed the boy and began looting valuable items.

"When the farm owner, Nicolaas Johannes Janse van Rensburg, and his partner arrived, the accused ordered them to sit down. An altercation ensued, during which Van Rensburg was shot and killed," the NPA said in a statement.

The three then fled the scene but were later arrested and remained in custody until the finalisation of their trial.

The prosecution argued that the crime had been premeditated and that the accused had shown no remorse.

Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga said: "The NPA remains committed to delivering justice for victims of violent crimes, especially those murdered in cold blood for their belongings. I commend Advocate Makhubele and all the stakeholders involved in securing this conviction and sentence".