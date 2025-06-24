South Africa: Operation Shanela Nets 15 372

Over 15 000 individuals have been arrested in the ongoing Operation Shanela operation, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to the SAPS, these successes stem from proactive policing tactics, including high-visibility patrols, roadblocks, stop-and-search initiatives and intelligence-led suspect tracing.

From 16 -22 June 2025, 15 372 arrests were made.

Among those arrested were 2,400 wanted individuals, linked to serious and violent crimes (murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery), while a further 159 suspects were arrested for murder (62 in Gauteng and 43 in the Western Cape).

Other key arrests include:

· 86 for attempted murder

· 100 for rape, with Gauteng leading at 25 arrests

· 1173 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH)

· 235 identified drug dealers

· 2602 for drug possession, most in the Western Cape (1460)

· 67 for illegal firearm possession, with 22 from KwaZulu-Natal

· 14 for human trafficking

· 1328 illegal foreign nationals detained

· 1140 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs- KwaZulu-Natal (411), Mpumalanga (225), Western Cape (195) and Gauteng (144)

Police also recovered and confiscated 102 firearms, 1,278 rounds of ammunition and 64 hijacked or stolen vehicles.

In the North West, two suspects were arrested for the fatal shooting of an elderly couple in Rustenburg where a firearm was recovered. Additionally, police intercepted two vehicles on the N1 near Makhado carrying dagga valued at R3 million.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a 49-year-old man arrested in Adams Mission for illegal possession of two AK-47s and a pistol. Ammunition was also seized.

Meanwhile in Gauteng police apprehended three Mozambican nationals in Kingsway for cross-border motorcycle theft. Police also found dismantled motorcycle parts found prepared for smuggling.

In the Eastern Cape two Lesotho nationals were arrested for human trafficking where 10 children were rescued in Matatiele.

"SAPS remains committed to relentless, multidisciplinary crime prevention through Operation Shanela and related initiatives. The National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, applauded the dedication of all police officers and partners who collaborated with the police," the South African Police Service said in a statement on Monday.