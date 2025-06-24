Nigeria: Linc Edochie's Partner, Yinka, Announces End of Their Union

"In all things, we say thank you, Lord!! My relationship with Linc is over. There are no hard feelings at all. I am very sad, but in all things we thank God.

Olayinka 'Yinka Theisen' Ajakaiye has announced her separation from actor Linc Edochie, a union which had its engagement announced in May.

Linc, an actor who debuted in the film 'The Lion Kingdom', is one of the sons of veteran actor Pete Edochie and the older brother of the controversial actor Yul.

Ms Theisen, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and mental health nurse based in America. She is also the daughter of the late Ambassador Andrew Ajakaiye, a Nigerian diplomat.

Before now, Linc was married to Amaka, a health and fitness enthusiast with three children. PREMIUM TIMES can't confirm the status of the marriage.

The union between Linc and Ms Theisen was first made public by journalist Dele Momodu, a close friend of his (Linc), on 2 June.

Even before their engagement in May, Ms Theisen had been vocal about her relationship with Linc.

Ms Theisen's admiration for Linc was not confined to private moments. She frequently used social media (Facebook, Instagram, and others) to showcase every little gift the actor, who is not on Facebook, bought for her during their time together.

Centre of controversies

Since their marriage became public, the couple has been at the centre of several controversies, allegedly fuelled by fans of May (Yul's estranged wife). These controversies have often played out on social media platforms.

Like singer Davido's 30BG fan base and Wizkid's Wizkid FC, May commands a devoted following that passionately defends her.

May's fan base became widely recognised after Yul's marriage to Judith Austin was made public.

It has become apparent that anyone criticising May online must first contend with her loyal supporters.

The beef between Ms Theisen and May allegedly began two weeks ago when she (Ms Theisen) praised Judy and Yul on her Instagram, which May's fans alleged was a subtle jab at May.

Ms Theisen alleged that May paid bloggers to drag the Edochie brothers, who were jealous and not better than Austin.

May's fans, who found the remarks offensive, warned Ms Theisen to avoid May and refrain from mentioning her name in any of her posts.

However, Ms Theisen's continued criticism of May prompted fans to share screenshots allegedly exposing Ms Theisen's details, including her real age and past relationships.

Retaliation

Following May's fans' exposure of Ms Theisen's details, she posted May's phone number online, accusing her of previously sharing her contact details.

Her actions and subsequent post triggered widespread backlash from May's fans.

The situation escalated on Monday after Linc clarified in an Instagram post that he did not support his wife's conduct, following widespread condemnation for breaching May's privacy.

Linc emphasised the need for mutual respect and alluded to underlying tensions in their marriage.

He wrote, "Usually, I don't make careless speeches, but I want to set the record straight. I am a man of peace and value my sanity. For the record, I did not endorse the recent attacks in May or post her number inline, which has triggered meaningless retaliation.

"We may not all agree, but we can respect one another. Better to be alone and at peace than to be in a union filled with landmines. Respect."

This newspaper's checks showed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram before the actor made the post.

Alleged separation

Ms Theisen made her separation announcement from Linc in a now-deleted Instagram post.

She said this after Linc publicly distanced himself from her, following allegations that he instructed Ms Theisen to share May's contact details on social media.

In response to Linc's post, Ms Theisen revealed that her marriage to Linc has ended.

Expressing her sadness, Ms Theisen wrote: "In all things we say thank you, Lord!! My relationship with Linc is over. There are no hard feelings at all. I am very sad, but in all things we thank God."

In another post, she revealed that a man's greatest enemies are members of his own family.

Ms Theisen, who asked for mercy, wrote, "A man's enemy will be the members of his household."

In another post on her Facebook page on Tuesday, Ms Theisen revealed that she planned to amend things following the breakup post, but discovered that Linc had already blocked her.

She alleged that Linc blocked her and ended their marriage most embarrassingly.

"You may all continue to laugh at me. I had a quarrel with Linc this morning, and was upset and threatened to break up. Next thing, I was blocked, and he broke up most embarrassingly. His brother Leo then made a nasty recording about me. Keep laughing at me, but one thing I am not is a coward. God judges all, and my case is no different.

"The same Linc who gave May my number is defending himself. Thank you, Apostle Ugo Wems, for uplifting me tonight! It is sad that a man I love can throw me under the bus over an argument because of fear. I will respond in kind since he has cowardly embarrassed me on social media. Just for the record, I am doing great now!", she wrote.

May

Meanwhile, May appeared unbothered by Ms Theisen and her estranged husband as she showcased breathtaking photos and videos from her recent visit to the United Kingdom, where she plans to unveil her beauty brand, QM Beauty Products.

She conveyed her joy and gratitude through multiple Instagram updates, portraying herself as someone 'soaring above the noise and living beyond the ordinary.'

May encouraged her followers to celebrate this significant achievement with her, and they flooded her comment section with congratulatory remarks and admiration for her strength.