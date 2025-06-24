Nigeria: Yiaga Africa, Wilan Train 20 Young Women for Political Leadership Ahead of Lagos Council Polls

The training aims to equip participants with practical skills in political organising, campaign strategy, public service delivery, and leadership development.

Twenty young women drawn from across Lagos State have commenced a two-day intensive training programme aimed at boosting their capacity for political leadership and civic engagement ahead of the 12 July local government elections.

The training, tagged, "Young Women's Political Organising Lab," is a collaborative initiative between Yiaga Africa and the Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN). In collaboration with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through GIZ, the workshop kicked off on Monday at the Colossus Hotel, Ikeja.

Participants were selected from various political parties operating in the state's 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), with the aim of equipping them with practical skills in political organising, campaign strategy, public service delivery, and leadership development.

Addressing gender gaps in governance

Speaking at the opening session, WILAN Executive Director Abosede George-Ogan, said the lab was designed to tackle the longstanding underrepresentation of women, especially young women, in Nigeria's political system.

"It mirrors exactly how politics works. It's a funnel. The more women who participate, the greater the chances that more women will be at the table when decisions are made," Mrs George-Ogan told participants.

"We believe that women's leadership can change everything, everywhere. This investment -- this lab -- is our way of saying, 'Go forth!"'

She encouraged the young women to not only absorb the lessons of the training but to extend its impact by mentoring others in their communities.

In his welcome address, Ibrahim Faruk, Programme Coordinator at Yiaga Africa, explained the importance of women's participation in revitalising Nigeria's democratic processes.

He noted that voter turnout in the last Lagos LG elections was below 10 per cent.

"Let me reiterate: Yiaga Africa, WILAN, and our partners are non-partisan," Mr Farouk said. "But if you're at a political organising lab, then you are clearly invested in the political process, just not in a partisan way."

"Many of you spoke about overcoming odds and even defeating male contenders in your party primaries. As a man, part of me felt bad that men were losing. But a bigger part of me felt joy -- because it shows that the work we're doing is working."

Participants speak

Participants expressed enthusiasm about the training's relevance to their political ambitions and community leadership goals.

Aminat Olamilekan, a university lecturer and campaign director, said the lab would improve her voter outreach and enhance her effectiveness in public service.

"I'll be better equipped to deliver on my current role as Director of Orientation and Public Awareness for the President's re-election campaign," she said.

"I want to carry other young women along -- especially those who couldn't be here. Out of hundreds who applied, only 20 were selected. If each of us trains another 20, we'll reach 400 women -- and more."

Another participant, Doris Osuewu, said the training builds the confidence and skills needed for grassroots mobilisation.

The lab includes sessions led by female politicians, party strategists, and civic educators. According to Ngozi Iyadi, WILAN's Gender Equity Consultant, the core of the training is clarity, capacity, and collaboration.

"You can't lead without clarity," Iyadi said. "We're helping participants define their leadership journey in ways that are authentic and impactful."

Women's demand for representation

The training comes amid heightened calls for gender equity in Nigerian politics. On 12 June, women leaders from across the country gathered at a town hall meeting at the Eko FM Multipurpose Hall in Lagos to demand reserved seats for women in the legislature and broader political inclusion.

"We are tired of being used as vote banks," declared Irene Ikyegh, President of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV). "They use us to win, then shut us out of the rooms where decisions are made."

She urged women to support one another during elections.

"When women run, women must vote for them. This isn't charity -- it's justice."

Kenny Saint-Brown, representing Lagos APC Women Leader Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, cited Lagos State's leadership in women's political advancement.

"Lagos gave Nigeria its first female Deputy Governor, Senator, and Speaker," she said. "Competence has no gender. This isn't about leading women; it's about leading everyone."

As Lagos prepares for its local government polls, Yiaga Africa and WILAN say they hope the 20 selected participants will become torchbearers for a broader movement that encourages more women to contest, organise, and lead in public life.

The organisers also reiterated their commitment to long-term mentorship and support to help participants sustain their political journeys beyond the two-day lab.