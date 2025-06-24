Sudan: Prime Minister Inspects Workflow At Sudanese Certificate Examinations Emergency Chamber

Port Sudan, June 24, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has inspected the workflow at the Sudanese Certificate Examinations Emergency Chamber, stressing the importance of concerted efforts to ensure the success of the postponed 2024 Sudanese Certificate Examinations, scheduled to begin on June 29.

The Prime Minister considered the education issue a vital one that requires maximum effort from the committee and all components of the state, stating that the country will overcome the challenges and continue working on this issue until its completion as required.

Kamil Idris was briefed on the progress of the committee's meetings, the general situation, and preparations related to holding the exams on schedule. He praised the committee's performance in light of the exceptional circumstances facing the country, directing it to continue working with high energy to ensure the appropriate environment for holding the exams.

The Prime Minister said he would harness all political, diplomatic, and executive capabilities to ensure the success of the Sudanese Certificate Examinations Project for the postponed 2024 batch.