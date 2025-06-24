Sudan: Prime Minister Inspects Workflow At Sudanese Certificate Examinations Emergency Chamber

24 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, June 24, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has inspected the workflow at the Sudanese Certificate Examinations Emergency Chamber, stressing the importance of concerted efforts to ensure the success of the postponed 2024 Sudanese Certificate Examinations, scheduled to begin on June 29.

The Prime Minister considered the education issue a vital one that requires maximum effort from the committee and all components of the state, stating that the country will overcome the challenges and continue working on this issue until its completion as required.

Kamil Idris was briefed on the progress of the committee's meetings, the general situation, and preparations related to holding the exams on schedule. He praised the committee's performance in light of the exceptional circumstances facing the country, directing it to continue working with high energy to ensure the appropriate environment for holding the exams.

The Prime Minister said he would harness all political, diplomatic, and executive capabilities to ensure the success of the Sudanese Certificate Examinations Project for the postponed 2024 batch.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.