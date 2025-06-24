Sudan: Gezira State Wali Appeals to International Organizations and Scientific Research Centers to Reconstruct the Agricultural Research Corporation

24 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Madani, June 24, 2025 (SUNA) - The Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, has expressed his regret over the vandalization caused by the rebel militia of Al-Dagalo family to the genetic resources bank at the Agricultural Research Corporation in Madani.

During his inspection visit to the Agricultural Research Corporation on Tuesday morning, the Wali called on international organizations and scientific research centers to contribute to the reconstruction of the corporation, announcing the mobilization of all resources to restore the Agricultural Research Corporation to its former glory as a fundamental reference and a pillar of agriculture in the country, technically, scientifically, and technologically.

For his part, the Director of the Madani Research Station, Dr. Mohammed Khair Hassan, announced the commencement of work, reviewing the extensive damage and vandalism caused by the rebel militia to offices, research centers, vehicles, workshops, and furniture. He noted the relative damage to laboratories, emphasizing the continuation of work to develop new varieties of peanuts and chickpeas to achieve a qualitative leap in production.

Dr. Mohamed Khair called for the establishment of a hotline for the Corporation to preserve pesticides and research laboratories, declaring the sieve safety.

The Director of the Plant Genetic Resources Research Center, Dr. Ali Zakaria, added that the center specializes in plant vitality to preserve national wealth, announcing the presence of 17,000 samples of various plants. He also revealed the loss of 30 deep freezers from the bank and most computers.

