Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Meets Kassala University Delegation

Port Sudan, June 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Mohamed Tahir, met in her office on Monday with a delegation from Kassala University, headed by its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Amani Abdel-Ma'rouf Bashir.

Dr. Nawara was briefed on the university's performance over the past period and its efforts to establish new colleges to indigenize higher education in Kassala State.

In a press statement, the university's Vice-Chancellor explained that the meeting touched on the university's arrangements for a conference on the use of artificial intelligence in reconstruction and development, under the slogan "From Destruction to Reconstruction with Sustainable Artificial Intelligence," in cooperation with the Mashareb global company.

The university Vice-Chancellor added that TSC Member Dr. Nawara directed, during the meeting, to pay particular attention to the people of the Eastern Sudan in terms of training, reconstruction, and development.

Professor Amani noted that the appointment of a woman to the Transitional Sovereignty Council confirms the state leadership's appreciation and interest in women and their issues.