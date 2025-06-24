Sudan: Prime Minister Commends Khartoum University's Historical and National Roles

24 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, June 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has commended the historical and national roles of the University of Khartoum (UoK) and its contribution to higher education and scientific research in the country.

This came when he received, at his office in Port Sudan on Monday, the University of Khartoum's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Imad-Eddin El-Amin Aradaib.

The meeting addressed a range of issues of concern to the University of Khartoum, ways to restore full activity at the university, and the gradual return to the national capital.

The meeting emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to advance the University of Khartoum and promote it to international competitiveness and preserve the national and historical legacy immortalized by the university.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.