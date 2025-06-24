Sudan: Prime Minister Commends Khartoum University's Historical and National Roles

Port Sudan, June 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has commended the historical and national roles of the University of Khartoum (UoK) and its contribution to higher education and scientific research in the country.

This came when he received, at his office in Port Sudan on Monday, the University of Khartoum's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Imad-Eddin El-Amin Aradaib.

The meeting addressed a range of issues of concern to the University of Khartoum, ways to restore full activity at the university, and the gradual return to the national capital.

The meeting emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to advance the University of Khartoum and promote it to international competitiveness and preserve the national and historical legacy immortalized by the university.