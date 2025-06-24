Sudan: Health Ministry Undersecretary Affirms Mycetoma Center, the First of Its Kind in the World, Return

Khartoum, June 24, 2026 (SUNA) - The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health has toured a number of health facilities in Khartoum State on Tuesday.

The tour included Khartoum Hospital, Al-Salam Italian Hospital for Cardiac Surgery, Soba Hospital, Stack Laboratory, the National Blood Bank, and the Mycetoma Research Center.

The visit revealed the extent of the widespread destruction and systematic looting of laboratories, research centers, and modern medical equipment that had been brought at great expense to indigenize treatment within Sudan.

The delegation also inspected the damage to the Mycetoma Center, the world's leading reference center in this field.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the visit came within the framework of the ministry's plan to rehabilitate health facilities and gradually restore services, noting that arrangements are underway to resume work at Khartoum Hospital.

He expressed his gratitude to the medical staff who have returned to work despite the difficult circumstances, affirming the ministry's commitment to supporting reconstruction efforts and filling gaps.

Dr. Haitham praised Al-Salam Italian Hospital for Cardiac Surgery for its free cardiology services, as well as pediatric treatment, nutrition, and immunization services. He revealed that more than 60 patients visit the hospital daily, even during the war. He announced the strengthening of partnerships with international organizations, calling on them to return and contribute from within the state. He asserted the importance of reactivating the Mycetoma Research Center, as it represents a global reference and a scientific and humanitarian beacon. He emphasized that a comprehensive plan for its rehabilitation has been prepared by the center's administration, and that international organizations are interested in its rehabilitation, led by the World Health Organization.

The delegation also reviewed the first phase of the rehabilitation of Soba University Hospital, one of the most important institutions that has contributed to the training of Sudanese doctors. He praised the role of its administration, pledging further cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Health and university hospitals.